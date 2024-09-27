WHERE: Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 3-0, 1-0;, 0-0 TV/RADIO: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); National Radio – Compass Media Network (Gregg Daniels, Dave Archer).

Georgia will face Alabama Saturday in THE game of the year so far. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

The Game

Not a lot needs to be said. When Georgia and Alabama get together, you know there will be a lot on the line. You like storylines? This one has it. With no Nick Saban, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has assumed the role as the top coach in college football. But can he lead the Bulldogs into Tuscaloosa and beat a Crimson Tide team now led by former Washington headman Kalen DeBoer, who has the Crimson Tide off to a 3-0 start? It promises to be quite the battle. Last year, Georgia was rolling along with an undefeated season before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, losing out on a chance to advance to the College Football Playoffs. Adding to the Bulldogs’ pain were the comments made by Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, who claimed the Bulldogs “quit” during the game. Georgia players have not forgotten those comments. It’s only added to the rivalry which is quickly becoming one of the best in college sports. This game is also about opportunity – for both teams. For Alabama, it's a chance to show that the Crimson Tide isn’t going anywhere as far as being one of the country’s top programs. For Georgia, it’s a chance to silence its doubters after a tough offensive effort two weeks ago at Kentucky. It’s also a big game for Bulldog quarterback Carson Beck, who can stamp himself a hero by beating the Crimson Tide. There may be some really good news on the injury front. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson will be back, while both Jordan Hall and Mykel Williams are listed as questionable for the Bulldogs who will be looking to win their 43rd straight regular season game.

Players to Watch

Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Trevor Etienne, RB Branson Robinson, RB Nate Frazier, TE Oscar Delp, WR Dom Lovett, WR Dillon Bell, WR Arian Smith, LB Jalon Walker, DL Nazir Stackhouse, LB CJ Allen, CB Daylen Everette, S Malaki Starks. Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, RB Jam Miller, RB Justice Haynes, WR Ryan Williams, LT Kadyn Proctor, DT Jeheim Oatis, DT LT Overton, LB Malachi Moore, LB Qua Russaw, LB Deonate Lawson, SS Keon Sabb.

Injury Update

Georgia Running back Roderick Robinson - Out Receiver London Humphreys - Out Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Out Defensive lineman Mykel Williams - Questionable Receiver Sacovie White - Questionable Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Questionable Defensive lineman Warren Brinson - Probable Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw - Probable Running back Richard Young - Probable Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander – Probable

Three keys for Georgia

Contain Jalen Milroe: For anybody who plays Alabama, it starts with Milroe, whose ability to make big plays with his legs compliments one of the bigger arms the Bulldogs will see this fall. Keep explosive plays to a minimum: Alabama has scored 21 touchdowns. Fourteen of those have come on drives of four plays or less. Win the line of scrimmage: Georgia’s offensive line struggled against Kentucky and was not the most physical unit on the field. This has to change against Alabama if the Bulldogs want to win.

Three keys for Alabama

Get off to a quick offensive start: With Georgia struggling in the first half against Clemson and Kentucky, any initial offensive bursts by the Crimson Tide could put added pressure on the Bulldogs to respond. Pressure Carson Beck: Beck and Georgia’s offense figure to be more aggressive than they were at Kentucky, so making him uncomfortable will be a big deal for the Tide to have success. Get the ball to Ryan Williams as much as possible: Williams is one of the more dynamic freshmen you’ll find. Williams is averaging over 28 yards per catch and is a major concern for Georgia’s secondary. Look for Alabama to get him the ball.

Georgia Notes

… Georgia is the only team to have finished in the top seven of the final AP poll in each of the past seven seasons. The last team to start and finish a season at No. 1 was Alabama in 2017. … Head coach Kirby Smart is unbeaten against all active head coaches over the past five years. Georgia is 65-6 in that span. The coaches no longer active who have wins over Georgia during this stretch: Nick Saban (3) along with Will Muschamp, Ed Orgeron, and Dan Mullen. … The Bulldogs were the only FBS team to finish the 2023 season nationally ranked in the top five in both Scoring Offense (40.1 ppg/5th) and Scoring Defense (15.6 ppg/5th). Also, the Bulldogs were the first FBS team since 2020 to not allow a punt return all season. In the Smart era, the Georgia defense has ended the year ranked in the top five nationally in Scoring Defense five times including leading the nation twice (2019 at 12.6 ppg & 2021 at 10.2 ppg). Also, Georgia has been ranked in the final top 10 in Scoring Offense from 2021-23. … Georgia is 49-2 in the last 51 games with a school record streak of 42 consecutive regular season victories. … Georgia has an SEC and school record streak of 28 consecutive SEC regular season wins. … Georgia has a 16-game winning streak in an opponent’s home stadium, which leads in FBS. The streak began in 2020 with a 14-3 win over Kentucky. Georgia last fell at No. 2 Alabama in 2020. … The 2024 Senior Class is 45-2 (39-0 in the regular season). The 2023 Senior Class has the school record at 50-4 with two national titles, an SEC crown plus going 6-0 in bowl/CFP games.

Alabama Notes

… Jalen Milroe has accounted for 14 total touchdowns in only three games of action this season, including eight passing and six rushing. His 14 scores have led to 84 points, tied for the fifth-most in the nation. Milroe’s six rushing scores are tied for second-most by any quarterback in Division I while his eight passing touchdowns are tied for the seventh-most in the country. Milroe is the first SEC player since Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) in 2012 to post 14 touchdowns through three games and joins Manziel and Jordan Lynch (Northern Illinois) as the first FBS players since 2012 to contribute multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games … Alabama’s starting offensive line of Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts were named as the Outland Trophy’s Players of the Week on Sept. 17 after Alabama’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 14. Back to full strength, the UA offensive front put together a dominant showing against the Badgers, finishing with 34 combined knockdown blocks while allowing just one sack and one quarterback pressure on the day. UA finished the afternoon with 407 yards of total offense, including 181 rushing and 226 passing. … Ryan Williams has made his presence known, as the freshman leads Alabama in receptions (10), receiving yards (285), and receiving touchdowns (4) through his first three collegiate games. For the third consecutive week, Williams led the Tide receiving corps in receptions and yards, totaling four catches and 78 yards with a 31-yard score in Alabama’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 14. Williams’ 28.5 yards per catch leads all FBS receivers. Among freshmen, Williams shares the national lead in touchdowns while his 10 receptions are tied for third-most. After hauling in two catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate debut against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31, Williams was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. ... Alabama’s 1-2 punch of Jam Miller and Justice Haynes has proven effective through the first three weeks of the season. The duo have combined for 430 of the Tide’s 714 rushing yards (60.2 percent) and five touchdowns. Miller has scored at least one rushing touchdown in all three games, with Haynes crossing the goal line in two of three matchups this season. … The Tide has created a reputation as a big-play offense to start the 2024 season. Of Alabama’s 21 touchdowns, 13 have been scores of 20-plus yards (61.9 percent). The 13 touchdowns are split between seven passes and six runs.

Prediction