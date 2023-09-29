One way or the other, Kirby Smart and fans alike will learn a lot about the Bulldogs on Saturday at Jordan-Hare.

For one, it’s the first true SEC road game of the year. Auburn’s fans will be ready. How will the Bulldogs respond?

That’s the main question Georgia backers have, particularly regarding quarterback Carson Beck. Will he be able to function the way he’ll need to for the Bulldogs’ offense to be successful?

Even head coach Kirby Smart admits that’s the big question.

Despite numbers that rival Stetson Bennett’s four games into the season, Beck still has his detractors. A strong performance on the road should start to get more of those folks on his side.

On paper, this is a game that Georgia should win relatively easily.

The Tigers are struggling offensively, especially at quarterback, having scored just 24 points in their two FBS games against California (14) and Texas A&M (10).

Defensively, the Tigers have not played that badly. They lead the SEC and rank sixth nationally in red zone defense (.556) and are second in the SEC in team pass efficiency defense (106.23). Auburn has also forced eight turnovers through four games, the top number in the conference.

The Bulldogs could be getting closer to getting wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back), safety Javon Bullard (ankle), and running back Kendall Milton (knee) back. All three have done some work in practice this week, although it’s unclear if they’ll actually receive reps. At least they appear to be trending in a positive direction.