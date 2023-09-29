Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Auburn
WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 4-0, 1-0; Auburn 3-1, 0-1
TV/RADIO: CBS (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jenny Dell); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); National Radio/XM (Touchdown Radio/81).
The Game
One way or the other, Kirby Smart and fans alike will learn a lot about the Bulldogs on Saturday at Jordan-Hare.
For one, it’s the first true SEC road game of the year. Auburn’s fans will be ready. How will the Bulldogs respond?
That’s the main question Georgia backers have, particularly regarding quarterback Carson Beck. Will he be able to function the way he’ll need to for the Bulldogs’ offense to be successful?
Even head coach Kirby Smart admits that’s the big question.
Despite numbers that rival Stetson Bennett’s four games into the season, Beck still has his detractors. A strong performance on the road should start to get more of those folks on his side.
On paper, this is a game that Georgia should win relatively easily.
The Tigers are struggling offensively, especially at quarterback, having scored just 24 points in their two FBS games against California (14) and Texas A&M (10).
Defensively, the Tigers have not played that badly. They lead the SEC and rank sixth nationally in red zone defense (.556) and are second in the SEC in team pass efficiency defense (106.23). Auburn has also forced eight turnovers through four games, the top number in the conference.
The Bulldogs could be getting closer to getting wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back), safety Javon Bullard (ankle), and running back Kendall Milton (knee) back. All three have done some work in practice this week, although it’s unclear if they’ll actually receive reps. At least they appear to be trending in a positive direction.
Key Players
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Daijun Edwards, TE Brock Bowers, WR Dillon Bell, WR Dominic Lovett, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, C Sedrick Van Pran, LT Earnest Greene III, DT Nazir Stackhouse, DE Mykel Williams, DT Warren Brinson, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, DB Tykee Smith, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Malaki Starks.
Auburn: QB Payton Thorne, QB Robby Ashford, RB Jarquez Hunter, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, WR Jyaire Shorter, WR Jay Fair, WR Shane Hooks, LT Dillon Wade, DE Mosih Nasili-Kite, NT Jayson Jones, DT Marcus Harris, Jack, Jalen McLeod, MLB Larry Nixon III, WLB Euguene Asante, Star, Donovan Kaufman, FS Jaylin Simpson, WS Zion Puckett, CB Nehemiah Pritchett
Three Keys for Georgia
Create havoc: Auburn’s quarterback situation is a mess. Transfer Peyton Thorne has not been as effective as hoped, and Robbie Ashford, while a dangerous runner, has not been a threat throwing the ball. It’s always the goal to make opponents one-dimensional, and on paper, it would seem the opportunity is there to do that against the Tigers.
Early points: The Tigers’ offense already appears compromised, so an early lead will put even more pressure on the Tigers to try and keep up.
Carson Beck keeping his cool: Auburn’s fan base will attempt to make life miserable for Beck, who will be making his first road SEC start. The good news for Georgia fans is Beck’s heartbeat is already on the slower side, and based on what Smart’s said, he’s not too concerned with how his quarterback handles the atmosphere. Nevertheless, Beck will need to show he can effectively function in a difficult road environment for the first time.
Injury Update
RB Kendall Milton (knee) Questionable
RB Roderick Robinson (ankle) Doubtful
OL Amarius Mims (ankle) Out
OL Austin Blaske (knee) Questionable
WR Mekhi Mews (foot) Questionable
TE Lawson Luckie (foot) Questionable
TE Pearce Spurlin (neck) Questionable
RB Branson Robinson (torn patella tendon) Out
WR Ladd McConkey (back) Questionable
DB Javon Bullard (ankle) Questionable
DB Chris Peal (turf toe) Questionable
Auburn News and Notes
…Auburn is 5-12 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.
…Through four games, the Tigers are averaging 197.8 yards per game, ranking 31st nationally.
… When quarterback Payton Thorne passed for 282 yards and rushed for 123 against Samford, he became the first Tiger QB to hit 200/100 since Nick Marshall against Mississippi State in 2014.
… Auburn is 28-1 since the start of the 2013 season when scoring a non-offensive touchdown.
… This is the first time the Georgia-Florida game has ever been played in September.
Prediction
I realize a lot of folks are wringing their hands over what will be Georgia’s first road game, especially as it pertains to Carson Beck. I’m not. In the SEC, it’s all about the Jimmys and Joes. Right now, the Bulldogs have more of both. Prediction: Georgia 28, Auburn 7.