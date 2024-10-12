Advertisement

Yardage impressive, but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field

Yardage impressive, but Bulldogs feel they left points on the field

Despite 605 total yards, Kirby Smart and Carson Beck both feel the Bulldogs left points on the field.

 • Anthony Dasher
What Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby said after losing to Georgia

What Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby said after losing to Georgia

Check out what Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby had to say after losing to Georgia.

 • Jed May
Postgame thoughts: I get it

Postgame thoughts: I get it

Georgia took control. Then they took a breathe. They eventually won the Bulldog fight.

 • Brent Rollins
PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

PHOTOS: Georgia hosts recruits for Mississippi State

Georgia hosted several top prospects on Saturday, Oct. 12 for its game against Mississippi State.

 • Lance McCurley
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Miss. State)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Mississippi State...

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 12, 2024
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
@pmaharry

Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to make sense of what just happened inside Sanford Stadium.

