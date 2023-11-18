Vols deal the first blow before Bulldogs kick it into gear

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In one of the crazier stats of the season, Tennessee’s 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play marked the sixth time in eight SEC games that an opponent has gotten the jump on Georgia. Each time, however, the Bulldogs rallied right back, just as they did Saturday on route to their 38-10 win over the Volunteers. “I talked to (Glenn Schumann) before the game; just let them score so we can get this over with,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “So, we’ve consistently found a way to let them score first, have great first drives. We probably got a little aggressive there and didn’t fit the play right.” The only exceptions in conference play where the opponent did score first came against Kentucky and Missouri. “Historically, Georgia does not give up explosive runs. We have a great secondary that leverages the ball. We take a lot of pride in that, so when the ball breaks out, we’re going to get it before it gets 20,” Smart said. “That didn’t happen.” Otherwise, Smart had few complaints with his team, which with a win over Georgia Tech will mark its third straight perfect regular season. “I’m really proud of our resiliency. The kids did a great job. They knew it would be a tough environment and they responded to a not-so-great start,” Smart said. “We continue to improve and get better. I can’t say enough good things about our offensive staff and our offensive game plan. Our kids buy in each week to the plan, and they get better each week. All we’re trying to do is find the best version of ourselves.”

Injury Update

Georgia lost starting right guard Tate Ratledge in the second quarter, resulting in him being helped from the field. Fortunately, it appears the Bulldogs dodged a bullet. “Tate banged his knee, but we felt he might be able to get back in there. He tried to go, but couldn’t, there’s no X-ray, no damage, so he tells me he’s going to be able to play this week,” Smart said. “We’ll see.” Tate was replaced at right guard by Dylan Fairchild, with Micah Morris taking over at left guard. Amarius Mims started at right tackle for the Bulldogs, his first start since Week 3 against South Carolina—the game which saw him suffer a high-ankle sprain. In other injury news, wide receiver RaRa Thomas played sparingly due to an injured foot. But again, the injury does not appear serious. “RaRa’s foot was bothering him. The X-rays were negative, it wasn’t an ankle sprain; it bothered him in warmups,” Smart said. “It’s maybe a foot sprain, which is what Kamari (Lassiter) has been dealing with. We don’t really know, but the X-rays are negative, so that’s really good news. It’s not the ankle.” …Wide receiver Ladd McConkey only played a few reps early in the game due to an ankle he rolled last week against Ole Miss. “Ladd had an ankle last week, and he didn’t practice all week. We thought he’d be able to go, but he was not really able to,” Smart said. “He tried, got out there in warmups, but he didn’t do much." …Defensive tackle Warren Brinson did not travel to the game due to a strained calf.

