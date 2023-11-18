Postgame News and Notes: Injury update, and much more
Vols deal the first blow before Bulldogs kick it into gear
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In one of the crazier stats of the season, Tennessee’s 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play marked the sixth time in eight SEC games that an opponent has gotten the jump on Georgia.
Each time, however, the Bulldogs rallied right back, just as they did Saturday on route to their 38-10 win over the Volunteers.
“I talked to (Glenn Schumann) before the game; just let them score so we can get this over with,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “So, we’ve consistently found a way to let them score first, have great first drives. We probably got a little aggressive there and didn’t fit the play right.”
The only exceptions in conference play where the opponent did score first came against Kentucky and Missouri.
“Historically, Georgia does not give up explosive runs. We have a great secondary that leverages the ball. We take a lot of pride in that, so when the ball breaks out, we’re going to get it before it gets 20,” Smart said. “That didn’t happen.”
Otherwise, Smart had few complaints with his team, which with a win over Georgia Tech will mark its third straight perfect regular season.
“I’m really proud of our resiliency. The kids did a great job. They knew it would be a tough environment and they responded to a not-so-great start,” Smart said. “We continue to improve and get better. I can’t say enough good things about our offensive staff and our offensive game plan. Our kids buy in each week to the plan, and they get better each week. All we’re trying to do is find the best version of ourselves.”
Injury Update
Georgia lost starting right guard Tate Ratledge in the second quarter, resulting in him being helped from the field.
Fortunately, it appears the Bulldogs dodged a bullet.
“Tate banged his knee, but we felt he might be able to get back in there. He tried to go, but couldn’t, there’s no X-ray, no damage, so he tells me he’s going to be able to play this week,” Smart said. “We’ll see.”
Tate was replaced at right guard by Dylan Fairchild, with Micah Morris taking over at left guard.
Amarius Mims started at right tackle for the Bulldogs, his first start since Week 3 against South Carolina—the game which saw him suffer a high-ankle sprain.
In other injury news, wide receiver RaRa Thomas played sparingly due to an injured foot. But again, the injury does not appear serious.
“RaRa’s foot was bothering him. The X-rays were negative, it wasn’t an ankle sprain; it bothered him in warmups,” Smart said. “It’s maybe a foot sprain, which is what Kamari (Lassiter) has been dealing with. We don’t really know, but the X-rays are negative, so that’s really good news. It’s not the ankle.”
…Wide receiver Ladd McConkey only played a few reps early in the game due to an ankle he rolled last week against Ole Miss.
“Ladd had an ankle last week, and he didn’t practice all week. We thought he’d be able to go, but he was not really able to,” Smart said. “He tried, got out there in warmups, but he didn’t do much."
…Defensive tackle Warren Brinson did not travel to the game due to a strained calf.
This and that
…Kendall Milton’s 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter marked the sixth straight game with a score by the senior running back.
The California native now has eight touchdowns, second on the team behind Daijun Edwards with 10. Milton finished with 14 carries for 66 yards.
…Junior Ladd McConkey (WR), redshirt sophomore Tate Ratledge (RG), junior Smael Mondon (ILB), and senior Zion Logue (DL) served as the game captains. UGA won the toss and elected to defer the football. Van Pran made his team-leading 41st career start. There were no first-time starters.
…Mims wore the No. 77 to honor Devin Willock.
…Arian Smith picked up 33 yards on a reverse.
…With Saturday’s 38-10 win, (11-0, 8-0 SEC) Georgia extended its school record for consecutive victories to 28. The winning streak began during the 2021 season (Dec. 31) when the Bulldogs beat No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in a CFP semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. This streak now ties the mark for the longest in SEC history (Alabama won 28 in a row from 1978-80 and 1991-93).
…Georgia extended its school record with its 27th consecutive regular-season SEC victory dating to a 31-24 win over Miss. State on Nov. 21, 2020. This streak now ties as the longest in SEC history (UA did it from 1976-80).
…Georgia became the first team in SEC history to go 8-0 in league play three straight seasons, since it went to divisions and an eight-game slate in 1992.
…The Bulldogs extended their school record for consecutive regular season wins to 38, which leads all of FBS.
…Georgia is now 44-1 in their last 45 games, including 14 straight wins in an opponent’s stadium. UT had won 14 in a row at home.
…The Bulldogs finished with 472 yards of total offense on 71 plays. The Bulldogs were 5-for-5 in the red zone with five touchdowns. In the first half, Georgia posted 284 yards of total offense on 39 plays to build a 24-10 advantage.
…Quarterback Carson Beck posted another solid showing, going 24-for-30 (80 percent) for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He moved up to 5th for Most Completions in a Season for a Bulldog, now with 255. For the year, he is on pace for a school mark for Completion Percentage, now at 72.9 percent, as he’s 255-for-350. The mark was set by Stetson Bennett last year at 68.3 percent.
…Georgia was 9-for-13 or 62 percent on 3rd Downs as the Bulldogs came in leading the nation in that mark at 56 percent.
…Junior Brock Bowers tallied seven catches for 60 yards and a TD. His touchdown made it 24-7. For his career, he has moved up to fourth in school history with 170 catches, while his 2,485 yards checks in at fifth. His 26 career touchdown catches ranks second in school history.
…Senior Daijun Edwards had 34 yards on 11 carries. Junior wide receiver Arian Smith had a career-long 33-yard rush.
…Rosemy-Jacksaint had a career-high seven catches for 91 yards and a career-high two touchdowns.
…Tennessee ended the game with 277 yards of total offense on 55 plays. The Vols finished 2-for-11 on 3rd Downs and 1-for-2 on 4th down.
…Leading tacklers were senior Tykee Smith with a career-high 10, while junior Javon Bullard had six.
…Sophomore Mykel Williams registered a sack, his fifth of the year.
…Woodring went 1-for-1 on FG and was 5-for-5 on PATs for eight points. He is now 19-for-22 in FG and 55-for-55 on PATs. He leads the team with 112 points.
…Sophomore punter Brett Thorson had one punt for 47 yards, and it was downed inside the 20. Jared Zirkel handled the kickoffs.