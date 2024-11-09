Postgame news and notes

OXFORD – Kirby Smart said he’s not even thinking about any chances his team has of receiving an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

However, he’s not giving up on the season, either.

“I don't even care about that. The only thing I'm worried about is how we get better tomorrow. What can we do with our players tomorrow to get better?” Smart said. “But our players will be fine. It's a different world. We're not riding this roller coaster wave of emotions. We're on a long journey. It's a long journey, and you've got to play the next play. You've got to play the next game, and that's the goal for this group. Our future is in front of us. We've got to figure out how to get better.”

Bulldog safety Malaki Starks agreed.

“We’ve got to be better. We got to execute better. And, you know, don't point fingers. You don't need to point fingers to look yourself in the mirror and realize what you got to do better,” he said. “I mean, I think that's something that we all can do. And we got to go back to work on Monday.”

It was the kind of game the Bulldogs have not recently endured.

Outplayed on both sides of the ball, except for Dan Jackson’s interception on Ole Miss’ first drive and subsequent touchdown by the Bulldogs, Georgia was dominated.

“Obviously, it's a difficult loss. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to come in (Sunday), and we're going to watch a film, and we're going to fix our mistakes, and we're going to come back next week. We're going to put our hearts out,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “But I don't ever want to feel again. Like I said, we just got to go back to work and, you know, we got to be better all around the board.