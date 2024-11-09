Postgame news and notes

Smart not giving up on the season
OXFORD – Kirby Smart said he’s not even thinking about any chances his team has of receiving an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.
However, he’s not giving up on the season, either.
“I don't even care about that. The only thing I'm worried about is how we get better tomorrow. What can we do with our players tomorrow to get better?” Smart said. “But our players will be fine. It's a different world. We're not riding this roller coaster wave of emotions. We're on a long journey. It's a long journey, and you've got to play the next play. You've got to play the next game, and that's the goal for this group. Our future is in front of us. We've got to figure out how to get better.”
Bulldog safety Malaki Starks agreed.
“We’ve got to be better. We got to execute better. And, you know, don't point fingers. You don't need to point fingers to look yourself in the mirror and realize what you got to do better,” he said. “I mean, I think that's something that we all can do. And we got to go back to work on Monday.”
It was the kind of game the Bulldogs have not recently endured.
Outplayed on both sides of the ball, except for Dan Jackson’s interception on Ole Miss’ first drive and subsequent touchdown by the Bulldogs, Georgia was dominated.
“Obviously, it's a difficult loss. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to come in (Sunday), and we're going to watch a film, and we're going to fix our mistakes, and we're going to come back next week. We're going to put our hearts out,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “But I don't ever want to feel again. Like I said, we just got to go back to work and, you know, we got to be better all around the board.
Fans storm the field, not once, but twice
Ole Miss fans jumped the guy when they stormed the field with 16 seconds left to play.
After officials finally cleared the field, fans stormed it again after Ole Miss took the final snap.
“I ran into a few people. I guess they ran into me. But it sucks, man,” Starks said. “It sucks being on the other side. It really does. It's something you don't ever want to feel.”
Ole Miss can now expect a fine.
SEC rules state that any team that storms the field must pay $250,000 to the other program.
“People have phones out. I mean, they're trying to go run into you, hit you, all that type of stuff,” said Beck, who left the field surrounded by teammates as the Bulldogs rushed to get off the field.
Injury update
…Linebacker Smael Mondon was a game-time decision for the Bulldogs, and made it into the game.
…Running back Trevor Etienne took another shot to the ribs in the first half and did not return until Georgia’s first possession of the fourth quarter. Smart said after the game that Etienne did not practice much after all.
…Smart also revealed after the game that Tate Ratledge did not practice much during the week.
…Defensive tackle Jordan Hall made his first appearance of the year in the third quarter.
This and that
…Monroe Freeling played both tackle spots Saturday, with most of his reps most of the game at right tackle with Xavier Truss at right guard. Tate Ratledge did start the game. Drew Bobo also took reps at right guard in the second half.
…Dan Jackson’s interception to stop Ole Miss’ first possession was the second of the season and fourth of his career.
The play gave the Bulldogs the early momentum, as put point on the board courtesy of Nate Frazier, who ran the ball in from 3 yards out.
…Ole Miss entered tonight leading the FBS in Sacks (41) while Georgia had surrendered just 10 sacks. Tonight, Georgia allowed five sacks.
…The Bulldogs have trailed after the first half now four times this season, all SEC games, and are 2-2 in those contests. Georgia was down 6-3 at Kentucky, 30-7 at Alabama, 13-6 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, and now 16-7 at No. 16 Ole Miss. Georgia came back to beat Kentucky 13-12, fell to Alabama 41-34, beat Florida 34-20 and lost to Ole Miss 28-10.
…Frazier finished with a team-high 47 yards on 12 attempts with one score, coming on a 4th-and-goal play.
…Georgia’s top tacklers were CJ Allen with eight while Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker had six.
….Ole Miss’s third possession began at the 50 with starting QB Jaxson Dart returning, and the Rebels were held to a 24-yard FG and a 10-7 lead.
…Junior punter Brett Thorson averaged 43 yards on four punts including placing one at the Ole Miss 1-yard line. For the first time in 28 games (2022 at Miss. State), Georgia allowed a positive yard on a punt return as Micah Davis managed a two-yarder after a 48-yard punt in the first quarter. Coming in today, Georgia was the only FB team whose opponents had negative PR yards on the year at minus 10 on just four returns.
… The Bulldogs got 7 points off one Rebel turnover. Georgia lost two fumbles and had one interception that led to three points. The Bulldogs are minus three in Turnover Margin. Georgia has scored 55 points off 12 turnovers. Georgia’s opponents have scored 37 points off 15 turnovers.