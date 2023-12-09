Fortifying the defensive line through the transfer portal appears to be a focus for Georgia, with former South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod apparently in the mix. The former four-star performer from Camden, S.C., paid an official visit to Georgia over the weekend. You can see him posing with head coach Kirby Smart below.

Georgia’s interest in McLeod comes despite the fact he departed the Gamecock program for unspecified reasons after only playing in four games. As a prospect, McLeod was the nation’s No. 159 ranked player. His only recorded stats came in a game against Furman when he chipped in with an assisted tackle, a pass breakup, and an interception.

Xzavier McLeod

Class: Redshirt Freshman Height: 6-5 Weight: 284 Years of Eligibility Remaining: Four Stats: McLeod only played in four games last year, recording one assisted tackle, a quarterback hurry, and an interception.

Why does it make sense?

Georgia needs to improve its depth on the defensive line, and the big-bodied McLeod would certainly qualify. At 6-foot-5, McLeod played last year at 284 pounds, but that frame could bulk up to 300, and at least provide position coach Tray Scott with a quality player to use in his rotation on the defensive line. The Bulldogs are no stranger to McLeod. He made an official visit to Athens before signing with the Gamecocks. Georgia coaches are familiar with his game, and feel he could become a welcomed fit should he decide to come to Athens.

What are the concerns?

The fact he took an official visit to Athens this weekend shows that Smart is convinced whatever problems there were at South Carolina are not insurmountable. Hopefully, that’s the case. Nevertheless, McLeod did not leave Columbia under the best of circumstances. That's pretty unusual. For now, however, one has to trust that Smart will perform his due diligence as they do with every potential addition. The fact McLeod was in Athens this weekend tells us that he's likely a viable target and one the coaches feel would be a nice fit on next year’s team.