Podcast: Peach State Power Hour

in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State
Complete Coverage: Inside, get all the news, analysis and interviews you'll need inside.
Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State
Our Postgame News and Notes include a look at head to Texas, an injury update and sideline bump involving Kirby Smart.
WATCH: Georgia players after win
WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.
WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss
WATCH Miss. State head coach Jeff Lebby after his team's 41-31 loss to Georgia.
in other news
PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31
Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia.
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State
Complete Coverage: Inside, get all the news, analysis and interviews you'll need inside.
Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State
Our Postgame News and Notes include a look at head to Texas, an injury update and sideline bump involving Kirby Smart.
Hosts Andy Stowe, Eddie from Acworth, and Dayne Young discuss the Dawgs victory, Falcons' win over Carolina and how the college football playoff might shake out.
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.