PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-31

Scenes from Georgia's 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State

Complete Coverage: Bulldogs outscore Mississippi State

Complete Coverage: Inside, get all the news, analysis and interviews you'll need inside.

 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Postgame news and notes against Mississippi State

Our Postgame News and Notes include a look at head to Texas, an injury update and sideline bump involving Kirby Smart.

 • Anthony Dasher
WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH: Georgia players after win

WATCH player interviews with Carson Beck, Arian Smith, and Malaki Starks following Georgia's win over Miss. State.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss

WATCH: Miss. State's postgame comments after loss

WATCH Miss. State head coach Jeff Lebby after his team's 41-31 loss to Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 13, 2024
Podcast: Peach State Power Hour
Default Avatar
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung

Hosts Andy Stowe, Eddie from Acworth, and Dayne Young discuss the Dawgs victory, Falcons' win over Carolina and how the college football playoff might shake out.

Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available

