The annual SEC spring meetings get underway Tuesday morning at the SanDestin Beach Hilton in Miramar Beach Florida.

It will come as no surprise what the major topic of conversation will be.

Last week’s $2.8 billion settlement in the NCAA vs House antitrust case and its five co-defendants (the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, the ACC, and soon-to-be disbanding Pac-10), will be THE topic of conversation.

“I suspect this topic will dominate the meeting,” said UGA president Jere Morehead.

Last year, SEC scheduling was the primary subject for university presidents, athletic directors, football coaches, and basketball coaches to converge for the three-day meeting But that will no longer be the case.

With the new SEC football schedules set through 2025, do not expect any decision on 2026 and beyond from this week’s meetings.

Instead, much of the meetings will be consumed with exactly how schools will go about paying off the settlement. Under the agreement, FBS programs like Georgia will pay 60 percent of the total.

The back damages being paid are for former student-athletes who were not allowed to benefit for name, image, and likeness.

Another part of the terms in the settlement is that from this point on, schools will share in revenue with their student-athletes.

According to USAToday, that figure is expected to be around $20 million annually.

Last week’s statement by the NCAA and the five Power Five conferences read as follows:

"The five autonomy conferences and the NCAA agreeing to settlement terms is an important step in the continuing reform of college sports that will provide benefits to student-athletes and provide clarity in college athletics across all divisions for years to come," read a joint statement from all the power conferences and the NCAA. "This settlement is also a road map for college sports leaders and Congress to ensure this uniquely American institution can continue to provide unmatched opportunity for millions of students. All of Division I made today's progress possible, and we all have work to do to implement the terms of the agreement as the legal process continues. We look forward to working with our various student-athlete leadership groups to write the next chapter of college sports."

Still, questions remain, including how funds will be distributed to student-athletes.

Under the settlement terms, roster limits are expected to come into play instead of scholarship limits, and per YAHOO Sports, it is unclear how Title IX is still expected to play a role. And what about NIL itself?

It’s a quagmire that SEC officials, school presidents, and ADs will attempt to sift through this week.

This week's meeting will also mark the first time new members Texas and Oklahoma will be part of the event.

NOTE: Head football coach Kirby Smart and his counterparts are expected to address the media on Tuesday.