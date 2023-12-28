Orange Bowl News and Notes for Thursday
Dell McGee updates progress of Branson Robinson
FORT LAUDERDALE – Running backs coach Dell McGee said there’s still no timetable for the return of injured running back Branson Robinson.
Robinson continues to vigorously rehab from a ruptured patella tendon and is doing everything he can in hopes of giving himself a chance to play in the fall.
“I don’t know the exact timetable, but I do know he probably will not be involved in spring football practice, so he’ll be rehabbing and getting with the mental part of the game. He’ll be in every meeting like he has been the entire year so that part hasn’t changed,” McGee said. “He's very motivated and takes notes like he’s the starter right now. I love his work ethic, love his drive, and he has that mentality, he’s a different guy as far as trying to prepare himself from both the physical and mental standpoint.”
According to McGee, Robinson might be pushing himself too much.
“He’s a little overweight right now, but that’s kind of to be expected because he can’t run yet, but he is doing everything medically and from a rehab standpoint to make the best version of himself,” McGee said. “He was telling me the other day, 'Man I think I can run,' but I’m like, chill out because you’ve got to do exactly what the doctors and trainers are telling you to do. Don’t rush it.”
Fellow running back Kendall Milton, no stranger to injuries himself, can attest to the work Robinson has done.
“He’s in there every day for rehab about 7 a.m.,” Milton said. “He’s already back jogging and taking those steps to get back in the game, and I’m really proud of Branson. He deserves to be able to leave his mark.”
McGee hopes Robinson will be ready for the fall, but if not, the Bulldogs just added Florida transfer Trevor Etienne.
“Always,” said McGee, when asked if he’s counting on Robinson for the fall. “But I can’t predict the future. I don’t have a crystal ball. We have to do what’s necessary as an organization to be ready for this brutal schedule.”
Carson Beck laughs off reports of his NIL
Prior to announcing he was returning to Georgia, there were published reports about quarterback Carson Beck requesting an inordinate NIL to come back to Athens for one more season.
That was news to Beck.
“There were a lot of numbers thrown around, I want to say about a month before the SEC Championship, and I was sitting there seeing it on Twitter,” Beck said. “Kirby is there and he’s asking where this was coming from, and I’m like, 'We haven’t even talked about it.' I told him we hadn’t talked about it. I hadn’t even talked about a decision.”
The way Beck sees it, there will be plenty of chances for NIL opportunities.
“For me, coming back, trying to win a championship with these guys for this team was more important to me,” he said. “I know it’s cliché and it’s what I’m supposed to say, but I truly believe that.”
Bobo's thoughts on Carson Beck
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said the experience gained by Carson Beck as a first-time starter will only serve him well next fall.
“He’s gotten better every week to me because the more experience, the more things he goes through as a quarterback … having to go through a loss, and having to feel that failure time,” Bobo said. “I told him after the SEC Championship, that the other side of failure is success, you’ve got to keep getting up and going back out there. He’s had the right mindset.”
Beck is also growing in another area: trust.
It’s one thing to trust proven players like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. But Beck is doing a better job of trusting the other skill players, and that will help him take the next step as the quarterback.
“He’s starting to trust guys more on our football team,” Bobo said. “He’s had to do that, go in and so forth without some of our skill players, whether it’s Brock or Ladd, this or that, and learning to trust it, no matter who is out there. That’s more than anything one of the biggest things that he’s learned.
More from the Bulldogs
…Ladd McConkey joked with a reporter who asked if he’s made any decision about the NFL Draft.
“You know the answer to that,” McConkey smiled. “We’re focusing on this one right now. After the game, I’ll sit down with family and figure everything out.”
Yes, McConkey confirmed he will play in Saturday’s Orange Bowl.
…Bobo said he’s been thrilled by the buy-in from the entire team as far as being excited to be playing in the Orange Bowl.
“We all are individuals and all have egos, but we're all the University of Georgia. That's who we are. That's who we represent, and that's who we play for. I think those guys have bought in and they believe in that,” Bobo said. “It's nor just words—they believe in that, and it's important to them to wear the G and represent Georgia the right way. Guys like that are fun to coach."
…Bobo also had this to say about the development of quarterback Gunner Stockton.
"Well, I think Gunner has done a great job in learning the offense. I think that's been his No. 1 development so far. He's gotten more reps this year with the offense, where last year he was on basically the scout team,” Bobo said. “But now he's getting reps, and I think every rep you get, you see growth. But just being more comfortable in the offense is his biggest growth."
...Rain forced the Bulldogs to reschedule their open practice window from Thursday to Friday afternoon.