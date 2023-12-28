FORT LAUDERDALE – Running backs coach Dell McGee said there’s still no timetable for the return of injured running back Branson Robinson.

Robinson continues to vigorously rehab from a ruptured patella tendon and is doing everything he can in hopes of giving himself a chance to play in the fall.

“I don’t know the exact timetable, but I do know he probably will not be involved in spring football practice, so he’ll be rehabbing and getting with the mental part of the game. He’ll be in every meeting like he has been the entire year so that part hasn’t changed,” McGee said. “He's very motivated and takes notes like he’s the starter right now. I love his work ethic, love his drive, and he has that mentality, he’s a different guy as far as trying to prepare himself from both the physical and mental standpoint.”

According to McGee, Robinson might be pushing himself too much.

“He’s a little overweight right now, but that’s kind of to be expected because he can’t run yet, but he is doing everything medically and from a rehab standpoint to make the best version of himself,” McGee said. “He was telling me the other day, 'Man I think I can run,' but I’m like, chill out because you’ve got to do exactly what the doctors and trainers are telling you to do. Don’t rush it.”

Fellow running back Kendall Milton, no stranger to injuries himself, can attest to the work Robinson has done.

“He’s in there every day for rehab about 7 a.m.,” Milton said. “He’s already back jogging and taking those steps to get back in the game, and I’m really proud of Branson. He deserves to be able to leave his mark.”

McGee hopes Robinson will be ready for the fall, but if not, the Bulldogs just added Florida transfer Trevor Etienne.

“Always,” said McGee, when asked if he’s counting on Robinson for the fall. “But I can’t predict the future. I don’t have a crystal ball. We have to do what’s necessary as an organization to be ready for this brutal schedule.”