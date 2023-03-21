Oquendo made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday. Teammate Terry Roberts on Monday announced that he is also entering the NBA Draft, despite having a year of eligibility remaining due to Covid.

Kario Oquendo became the second Georgia basketball player in as many days to announce he won’t be coming back, as the junior announced he’s not only applying for the NBA Draft but also placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

After leading the Bulldog scoring during Tom Crean’s last season as Georgia coach, Oquendo originally placed his name into the portal this time a year ago before deciding to return.

His season did not quite go as planned.

While Oquendo averaged 12.7 points, second by Roberts’ 13.2, the Florida native saw his time begin to lesson toward the second half of the season.

In the SEC Tournament against LSU, Oquendo only played the first two minutes of the first half with the Bulldogs actually making a run without him in the game.

In response to a question by UGASports after the game, head coach Mike White explained his reasons.

“These ones are always tricky for me; we were just trying to win the game. We had several, and one glaring early in the second half--a missed block-out. It was a huge point of emphasis at halftime,” White said. “We had a group of five in there, early second half, that I thought were playing with a ton of energy, and that level of detail increased specifically in that category. We made a run, we’re deep, the guys in the game were playing well, we found some offensive continuity; we were much better defensively in the second half, so I was like, let’s ride this group. That’s all it was.”

With Oquendo and Roberts both moving on, the Bulldogs have six scholarships available at White’s disposal to fill via the portal.

Georgia has already been active to find replacements, contacting numerous players from other schools currently in the portal. They include Ole Miss point guard Amaree Abram, Temple shooting guard Damian Dunn, Rhode Island shooting guard Ishmael Leggett, and Wofford point guard Jackson Paveletzke, among them.

With Braelen Bridges leaving, the Bulldogs would also like to bring in some size for its frontcourt, with Merrimack’s John Minor, Harvard’s Chris Ledlum and Pittsburgh’s John Hugley are among the names known to have been contacted.