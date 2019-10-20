Given my role with PFF over the last six seasons, last night was the first game I’ve been able to attend in Sanford Stadium since Todd Gurley’s sensational debut against Buffalo in 2012, and unless you like defense and punting, it was not a beautiful watch. The rain and wind combo sent the offenses back a few decades while defenses and the run game ruled the night. Now, Kentucky had somewhat of an excuse. They were playing Lynn Bowden Jr., their best play-maker and wide receiver, at quarterback for the second week in a row. Bowden (51.8 initial game grade) was 2-15 throwing and 0-8 on throws over 10 yards, with most of those being of the ‘drop back and chuck it’ variety. Georgia’s scenario was different, as they dropped back to pass on 14 plays in the first half. Then, thanks to a shanked punt and a Kentucky fumble, James Coley basically parked his highly-graded quarterback in the garage as Jake Fromm (53.3 game grade) was 1-1 for 7 yards in the second half. His lone throw was a fourth-down conversion to George Pickens. Also, only two of Fromm’s 12 attempts were over 10 yards. The conditions obviously dictated that style of game, but, needless to say, if you enjoy watching quarterbacks do their thing, last night was not for you.