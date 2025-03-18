'One foot out the door' held Oscar Delp back in 2024

As Oscar Delp goes through his third spring practice, he said the decision to hold off on pursuing a career in the NFL came down to not wanting to leave with “regret.”

“I don't wanna live with regret, just leaving too much on the table,” Delp said of his decision. “I just think, I know what kind of player I am, what kind of season I can have, and I'm just ready to do that with the guys in this locker room.”

The former four-star prospect by way of Cumming, Georgia, didn’t have the junior season many envisioned for him following the departure of Brock Bowers. He finished last season with just 248 yards and four touchdowns on 21 receptions.

“Last year, there were times I feel like I had one foot out the door, and I was just thinking about things I shouldn't have been thinking about,” Delp said. “And it just kind of hurt me in ways that I didn't think would happen.”

He would later explain that the “outside noise” was getting to him. Delp said he struggled with seeing what people were saying about him.

But Delp wasn’t alone in this struggle. He said that he felt the offense as a whole let things get to their head. Yet, despite the struggles of last season, where Georgia’s pass-catchers led the FBS in dropped passes, Delp doesn’t lack faith in his unit.

“I know the kind of players that we have on this team, and I still don't doubt we have the best offense in the country,” Delp said. “It just comes down to, we gotta make plays when they're coming our way, and I'm very pleased with seeing what everyone's been doing so far this spring, and kind of the mindset the entire offense and the team has come together with.”

Delp and the Bulldogs are through their first four practices of the spring and will hope to continue to build off the foundation they’ve set for themselves already. As things currently stand, the Bulldogs will hold their annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 12th.