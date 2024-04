NASHVILLE - When Jamarcus Russell notices your arm strength, that's saying something.

Jared Curtis caught the eye of the former LSU Tiger and No. 1 NFL Draft pick during Sunday's Under Armour camp in Nashville. Russell, himself the owner of a huge arm during his playing days, even bestowed a nickname upon the 2026 Rivals100 quarterback.

Now committed to Georgia, "Rocket" has his eyes on the future in Athens.