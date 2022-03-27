No fear for Dan Jackson

One cannot play safety in the SEC and not be a little bit crazy.

That’s a statement with which Georgia’s Dan Jackson would not necessarily disagree. Putting yourself in harm’s way is part of the price of doing business. Jackson proved that in the national title game when his “block” on Kelee Ringo’s Pick-6 in the national championship resulted in him momentarily seeing stars.

You can read his conversation about that here.

Anyone who knows Jackson, however, understands this is just the way he plays. He’s not scared.

“It’s just my mindset. The way I was raised. It’s the way I’ve been coached growing up and having a fearless mindset,” Jackson said. “With football, you’ve got to be willing to put your body in there when it’s needed.”

So, is he a little crazy?

Jackson cracked a wry smile when asked.

“I think I flip a switch a little bit when I get on the field,” he said. “Yeah, I think so.”

How crazy?

“I’ve done some crazy stuff,” Jackson said. “I grew up on Lake Lanier, so … I can’t go into all details, but you know … from skiing. I was never really good at it.”

It’s this sort of fearlessness that earned the walk-on plenty of opportunities during last season’s national championship run with more expected to come this fall.

It’s also what opened the eyes of co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Jackson credits Muschamp for helping him make it.

“That’s been a game changer for me,” Jackson said. “Having that great defensive mind in there, critiquing us every day, that’s something I’m really grateful for. I’m blessed to have him.”

The fact he plays the same position as head coach Kirby Smart has also made Jackson’s on-field life interesting.

Smart, who keeps a close eye on the secondary anyway, is not shy about offering his own critique of Jackson’s play.

“I can’t repeat everything but I’m just thankful to have him coach me the way he does,” Jackson said. “I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am.”

Apparently Smart likes what he sees.

In previous conversations about Jackson with the media, Smart has always been complimentary, holding the junior up as an example of how to go about their business.

“Oh yeah. Especially last spring, but I’m thankful for that for sure,” Jackson said of Smart’s comments. “At least he’s noticing.”

However, earning compliments is not a concern of Jackson, who is still officially a walk-on.

“I think I’m taking it the same way I did last year. That’s what is so great about the University of Georgia, you have to earn everything,” he said. “Nothing is given to you. No matter what happened last year, it’s all off the table.”

As one of the older players in the Bulldog secondary, Jackson said he’s attempting to be more vocal and use his experience to be a positive influence on his younger teammates.

With spring practice nearing the halfway point, there’s plenty more work to be done.

“It’s all about opportunity, so for me it’s the same as last year,” Jackson said. “That’s what is so great about the spring, it’s about guys getting a lot of reps. I’m very thankful for that.”