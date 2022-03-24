UGA news and notes: Dan Jackson on his "block" in the championship game

Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard pick-six to seal Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama will no doubt go down as one of the most memorable plays in Bulldog history.

Dan Jackson’s “block” at the end of Ringo’s run? Maybe not so much.

“Yes, I prefer you call it a block,” Jackson joked with reporters following Thursday’s fifth day of spring practice.

On the play, Jackson can be seen trailing Ringo around the Alabama 7-yard line when, out of nowhere, Crimson Tide wide receiver Joshua Lanier (No 84) came over and blasted Jackson, sending him spiraling backwards to the turf.

“Every part of that play I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Obviously, Kelee made a heck of a play on the ball,” Jackson said. “I looked back to see if he was going to get down, but after that, I was just following him. He made a heck of a return. I thought we were about to walk in, but I look to my left and here he (84) comes out of nowhere.”

Jackson smiled that he wasn’t aware of much for the few moments that followed.

“In that moment, I wasn’t feeling anything,” Jackson said. “I’m just glad he got in the end zone.”

Jackson and Lanier immediately got up. Neither player was injured.

“Right after it happened, we both popped up, and he goes ‘Dude, you got me,'” Jackson said. “I was like 'No, man you got me.’”

Jackson said avoiding the block never crossed his mind and he’d certainly put himself in harm’s way again for the good of the team.

“That’s just my mindset,” Jackson said. “The way I was raised. It’s the way I was coached growing up, just having a fearless mindset.”