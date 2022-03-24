UGA news and notes: Dan Jackson on his "block" in the championship game
Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard pick-six to seal Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama will no doubt go down as one of the most memorable plays in Bulldog history.
Dan Jackson’s “block” at the end of Ringo’s run? Maybe not so much.
“Yes, I prefer you call it a block,” Jackson joked with reporters following Thursday’s fifth day of spring practice.
On the play, Jackson can be seen trailing Ringo around the Alabama 7-yard line when, out of nowhere, Crimson Tide wide receiver Joshua Lanier (No 84) came over and blasted Jackson, sending him spiraling backwards to the turf.
“Every part of that play I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Obviously, Kelee made a heck of a play on the ball,” Jackson said. “I looked back to see if he was going to get down, but after that, I was just following him. He made a heck of a return. I thought we were about to walk in, but I look to my left and here he (84) comes out of nowhere.”
Jackson smiled that he wasn’t aware of much for the few moments that followed.
“In that moment, I wasn’t feeling anything,” Jackson said. “I’m just glad he got in the end zone.”
Jackson and Lanier immediately got up. Neither player was injured.
“Right after it happened, we both popped up, and he goes ‘Dude, you got me,'” Jackson said. “I was like 'No, man you got me.’”
Jackson said avoiding the block never crossed his mind and he’d certainly put himself in harm’s way again for the good of the team.
“That’s just my mindset,” Jackson said. “The way I was raised. It’s the way I was coached growing up, just having a fearless mindset.”
In other news
• A walk-on, Jackson said he is still not on scholarship but hopes to be so in the future. Either way, he loves playing football for the Bulldogs.
• Growing up in different parts of California, running back Kendall Milton and tight end Brock Bowers paths never crossed in high school.
However, now that both are at Georgia, they could not be closer friends.
“It’s crazy. California is a big state. It’s really divided into sections, so Brock and I didn’t really know each other. But when he came here, he’s right off my locker,” Milton said. “We’re talking about that whole Cali vibe and everything. He’s from Napa; we’re from totally different places but he’s my homie. We talk a lot about our plans, what we want to get out of this. I’m happy for the things Brock has accomplished this early in his career.”
• Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had a unique way of describing fellow wide receiver AD Mitchell.
“He’s like a match. He just sparks,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “The man is athletically ridiculous. He’s smart, route running, hands, everything. He’s the whole package.
• Stetson Bennett was asked to give his take on the three quarterbacks currently working behind him – Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and early enrollee Gunner Stockton.
His take on how they are looking?
“First of all, Carson, I mean I guess he’s a vet now, Carson’s a stud. Gunner came in, he comes in and he takes over the playbook. He’s asking me questions, wants to learn, what’s this, what’s that mean, what’s this mean, all this stuff. He’s soaking it up like a sponge,” Bennett said. “Brock, he’s getting better every day. He’s in the playbook and doing his thing. I think we have an awesome relationship. I try to foster that in the quarterback room. Whenever those guys need any help, I’m always there for them.”