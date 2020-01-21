BOGART, Georgia - Tuesday was abuzz with the news of Brock Vandagriff committing to the Georgia Bulldogs.

He went in-depth with Chad Simmons, his father broke down the journey, and both Simmons and Trent Smallwood broke down his film here and here.

We followed up with a visit to Prince Avenue Christian School on Tuesday afternoon to touch on what the day was like, how Georgia's new offensive coordinator factored in, and who he's got circled on his most wanted list for the Class of 2021.