Imagine having a five-star quarterback prospect for a son. Then, imagine getting the opportunity to coach him.

For Prince Avenue's Greg Vandagriff, father of new commit Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff, that reality has been an experience unimaginable in almost all ways.

"You know, it's been a whole process. I mean, at eight years old on his birthday, [Brock] had never hit a home run," Vandagriff said. "He goes four-for-four with four home runs, you know, so, you're like, 'Wow.' It's coaches pitch, where you're trying to hit the bat versus kid pitch where they're trying to miss the bat. He just has consistently raised the bar and just makes you smile and does things where you go, 'Wow.' So it's not like this is just happening and you're shocked that your kid got offered or your kid's committing. I'm so tremendously proud and just the fact that it's your kid and just the reality of that is hard to believe. Then there's the responsibility of it's your kid. Have you produced the right kind of kid? Would he be able to handle all that comes with it? And you don't have those answers, but you can just do the best you can."

Dad admits it's been hard to wrap his head around the full development to this point, but he's thankful to have been along for the ride.

"It's just surreal, you know? The journey's been wonderful," Vandagriff said. "The people for the most part are wonderful. Really some really good people that you deal with. Through the journey, as you meet people, it's been wonderful getting to meet some of these coaches. He was was like a science experiment, you know what I'm saying, with football. As an athlete, playing in the front yard, I'll make it a game, you know, I would roll him a ground ball and start counting, 'Three, two, one safe,' or, 'Out,' if he can give me the ball back fast enough. When we were just playing catch, I would jog across and have him, "No, throw it over my shoulder, don't throw it out front, throw it over my shoulder," just to get him to work on throwing. And he's just being a kid playing. He doesn't realize I'm trying to work on different throws and I'm trying to teach him different skills and things like that."

The talent began to shine early.

"Well in fifth and sixth grade, we went, and there was a guy that was the coordinator there and liked to throw the ball a little bit," Vandagriff said. "Well, Brock was unbelievably accurate. I ran the defense and the coaches again, the guy on offense did a great job, and he was just unreal accurate. And I'm just thinking, 'God.' I mean we'd throw curls, not just throwing hits. We're throwing curls and completing them. I'm like, "That's unbelievable." You're just sort of getting piecing it together. Will he keep growing? Will he keep getting better? We come here as an eighth grader, and Brad Johnson was the middle school coach."

Under Johnson, the possibilities became apparent.

"Who can you have better to really look at your kid and say, "Hey man, you got something here," than Brad?" Vandagriff said. "So Brad, was throwing some digs and throwing hit corners and throwing, wheel routes out of the backfield. So he's doing some things not a lot of the middle schools are doing. He looks at me and he's like, 'Dude, he can play. You need to take him to this camp and let's get him on a radar screen. Sort of see how he does.' .... Then it was, 'Okay, I got something. So now who are the best people we can put around him?' You start to sort of vet some QB coaches. We liked how Ron Veal operated. We liked his demeanor with the kid and how he saw his role as the quarterback coach."