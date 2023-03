Even two and a half years later, Elijah Griffin remembers how surprised he felt.

In September of 2020, Griffin received some life-changing news in the first few weeks of his eighth-grade year. The 13-year-old from Savannah had just received his first college football offer, and it came from in-state powerhouse Georgia.

Thirty months later, Griffin has ascended to the No. 1 spot in the 2025 Rivals250. That relationship with Georgia has continued to build, helping put the Bulldogs among the early standouts in Griffin's recruitment.