Nitro Tuggle arrested on misdemeanor vehicular charges

Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving according to the Athens Clarke County online jail report.

Per the report, the sophomore was arrested by the Athens Clarke County police and booked Thursday at 1:56 a.m. ET.

He was released at 2:55 a.m. on bonds totaling $26.

Georgia officials declined to comment when UGASports reached out to them.

Tuggle played in eight games for the Bulldogs last year, catching three passes for 34 yards.

UPDATE: According to a UGA statement on Thursday afternoon, Tuggle has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. So has offensive lineman Marques Easley, who was reportedly involved in a separate driving incident.