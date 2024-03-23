There’s a considerable familiarity between Georgia and Wake Forest, the Bulldogs' next opponent in the second round of the NIT.

The two teams played back on November 10, with Georgia recording an 80-77 win.

However, that was over four months ago. Head coach Mike White said there’s not a ton for either team to draw on from that earlier meeting.

“We’re a little bit different and they’re probably even more different. We don’t put a lot of emphasis on that game,” White said. “However, because we’ve got so much time on our hands though with us having played Tuesday, we do go back and watch the game, of course. Heck, we’ve watched it a few times inside and out. But we’ve also watched their last games, so there’s more emphasis on how they’re playing lately. They’re playing a little bit different offensively and defensively.”

The Demon Deacons – who have only lost once in their home gym all season – will also have a weapon the team did not bring to Athens the last time – 7-foot center Elton Reid who leads Wake Forest in rebounds at 7.8 boards per game. He’s a transfer from Gonzaga.

"Efton Reid, a talent, you know, since he was 15-16 years old,” White said. “He was a really good get by those guys, and they're a different team with him.”

The Demon Deacons have other weapons, too.

Guard Hunter Sallis leads Wake Forest in scoring (18 points per game) and is shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Kevin Miller is the team’s second-leading scorer (15.6 ppg0 and scored 22 points in the earlier meeting against the Bulldogs. He also leads the team in assists with 123 and steals with 46.

“They're a different team,” White said. “They're a team that had a really strong argument obviously to play in the other tournament. The development of their guard transfers has been significant as well. Those guys have just gotten better and better throughout the season — their guard play along with their execution, their spacing, their skill level. They're a really good team."

Whereas Wake Forest will have Reid back after not playing in that first game, it appears Georgia will once again be without Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who continues to work through an ankle injury.

“I’ve had lingering ankle stuff as a player 100 years ago, and I’ve been associated with others who’ve had the same deal, so you never know,” White said. “I’ll say it again, no one is as committed to the game, their development and their progress as Jabri is. Whatever our trainer is telling him to do, he’s doing to the nth degree. But it’s a comfort issue, soreness, that he’s trying to work through right now.”

However, even if Abdur-Rahim misses another game, the Bulldogs will need freshman Silas Demary Jr. to play a big role.

Demary Jr. has been one of the league’s top freshmen all year, and Sunday returns to his home state, something he admitted after Tuesday’s win over Xavier would be a big deal.

“I always have a big gathering of people at games, so if it's in North Carolina, I don't know how crazy it would be,” Demary said on Tuesday. “I know I'd be very jacked, happy to be back home and get to play in front of a whole lot of family and friends. It'd be good for me.”

White did not sound concerned when asked if he was worried about Demary’s emotions getting the better of him.

“No, no. He’s pretty level-headed. I don’t know if he’s had a game where off the top of my head where you said he was really out of character,” White said. “He’s not that type of guy. He’s going to play hard, he’s going to play competitive, he’s going to be physical, he’ll have attention to detail toward the scouting report. He’s going to compete at a high level.”

Notes and stats