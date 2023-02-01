AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia’s road nightmares continued Wednesday night at Auburn with the Tigers portraying a real-life bogeyman.

This one was worthy of closing your eyes.

After beating the Tigers back in Athens in the SEC opener, Auburn pummeled the Bulldogs at Neville Arena, 94-73.

Unlike the conference opener in Athens – a game the Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5) captured 76-64 - this one was over quickly as Georgia fell to 1-6 on the road.

The Tigers (17-5, 7-2) jumped out to a 42-24 lead and simply poured it on from there as Auburn had too much offensive firepower while outrebounding Georgia, 37-20

"Forty-eight paint points. You've got no chance to have success on the road in this league with that," head coach Mike White said. "A lack of physicality and physical toughness, defensive rebounding, loose balls in the paint, two-handed rebounds, wallops, all of those areas we really struggled with tonight."

The difference in Wednesday’s game from the one on Jan. 4 was easy to see.

In the opener, Auburn shot a mere 34.8 percent. Wednesday, the Tigers shot 53.3 percent (23 of 52), including 41 percent on their threes (14 of 34).

Tigers Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flannigan, and Georgia’s Terry Roberts also had vastly different games. After going just 2 of 12 from the field in the first game, Green Jr. sank 6 of his 11 shots for 18 points with Flannigan going for 22 after scoring just five in Athens.

Roberts, meanwhile, went the other direction, scoring just seven points after leading both teams with 26 points in the inaugural meeting.

One aspect that did not change was the play of Auburn center Johni Broome.

The 6-10, 235-pound native of Plant City, Florida, posted his second double-double in as many games against the Bulldogs, scoring 19 points to go with 18 rebounds.

"Johni Broome was terrific on the interior: 8-of-11 and gets 7 offensive rebounds in 21 minutes. (Dylan) Cardwell was equally as effective on the interior. We've got to find some answers on the interior. We've got to figure out what we're doing here moving forward because it gets no easier, you know, as we head to College Station," White said. "They're equally as tough and physical and aggressive on the interior. That's a team that obviously a week ago came in here and won."