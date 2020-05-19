Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. Over the next few days, UGASports will go over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at the outside linebackers.

Nolan Smith finished fourth on the team with 15 quarterback hurries as true freshman. (USA Today)

Projected Depth Chart: Sam Linebacker Player Class Height Weight Jermaine Johnson Senior 6-5 240 Adam Anderson Junior 6-5 225 Walter Grant Senior 6-4 245 Mikhail Sherman Freshman 6-2 235

Projected Depth Chart: Jack Linebacker Player Class Height Weight Azeez Ojulari RS Sophomore 6-3 240 Nolan Smith Sophomore 6-3 235 Robert Beal RS Junior 6-4 244

Outlook

Athletically speaking, Georgia’s outside linebacking corps is arguably one of the Bulldogs' strongest units. We’ll start at Jack, where Azeez Ojulari is one of the best overall players on the team, easily one of the most consistent performers on the defensive side of the ball. But even as good as Ojulari is, sophomore Nolan Smith will be extremely difficult to keep off the field, especially on third down. That's where coaches love his potential when it comes to affecting opposing quarterbacks. Redshirt junior Robert Beal was in the transfer portal, but changed his mind at the behest of teammates and coaches. Beal brings some valued experience to the group and can help serve as a mentor to true freshman Mekhail Sherman. Senior Jermaine Johnson finished his first year with the Bulldogs strong, and figures to be the go-to-guy at Sam, with Adam Anderson and senior Walter Grant also figuring into the mix. Grant brings a veteran presence to the mix, while Anderson is a third-down pass rushing specialist. Anderson may not advance beyond that if he continues to struggle to gain weight.

Will Adam Anderson take the next step?

It’s not that Anderson has played badly his first two years with the Bulldogs. He recorded a pair of sacks for the Bulldogs last fall, and ranked third on the team in quarterback pressures with 18. Still, Anderson hasn’t quite posted the numbers most expected he would. Much of that is likely due to the fact that the former Rome standout came to Georgia as a former five-star. Unfortunately, as athletic as the 225-pound Anderson is, his inability to retain body mass has kept him from being a three-down performer and limited him to being primarily a pass rusher on third down. But even if that continues to be Anderson’s main role, that’s certainly not a bad deal. With continued improvement, there’s still time for Anderson to become one of the Bulldogs’ better edge rushers.



What is Nolan Smith's potential?

He can be as good as he wants to be. Smith was tabbed the co-winner of Georgia’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award, and it was easy to understand why. His first full-season saw the Savannah native collect 18 tackles, including 2.5 sacks for losses of 19 yards. Smith looked to be one of the Bulldogs’ better pass rushers with 15 quarterback hurries. Arguably Georgia’s strongest outside linebacker, the Smith-Ojulari combo at Jack could be quite the duo for the Bulldogs. While that timeshare alone may keep Smith from posting the kind of numbers that typically get you recognized for post-season honors, you can bet Smith will make opponents take notice this fall. Georgia’s defense will be the beneficiary.

