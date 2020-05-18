Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. Over the next few days, UGASports will go over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, we begin with the defensive line.

The Bulldogs graduated a trio of key personnel off their defensive line in Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett, and David Marshall, but from a numbers perspective, position coach Trey Scott shouldn’t have any trouble filling in the gaps.

Question is, how effective can the group be?

There’s definitely some talent. Malik Herring and Travon Walker give Georgia one of the more athletic combinations of defensive ends that you’ll see in the SEC. Together, Herring and Walker combined for 8.5 tackles, for losses of 37 yards and 26 quarterback pressures. With another year under their respective belts, those numbers could well increase this fall.

At nose, junior Jordan Davis is healthy and just needs to be consistent to become one of the better players at his position in the entire conference.

Behind him, junior Netori Johnson—who is expected to move back to the defensive line after practicing at offensive guard for the Sugar Bowl—and redshirt freshman Tymon Mitchell bring their own brand of athleticism to the position. Seniors Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt, who are expected to top the depth chart at defensive tackle, have also played in the middle before.

Freshman Nazir Stackhouse could also be one to watch.

Also, at tackle, redshirt freshmen Bill Norton and Zion Logue, along with freshman Warren Brinson will look to earn quality reps. But keep an eye on Jalen Carter. If you’re going to pick an impact newcomer to make a statement on the defensive line, Carter could be your man.