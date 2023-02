Kirby Smart has his eyes turned toward the north for one of his receiver targets in the 2024 class.

Josiah Brown is a three-star receiver from Hicksville, New York. He has held a Georgia offer since July, with Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Penn State among his other offers.

The past couple of weeks have had a strong red and black tint for Brown. He made his first visit to Georgia the weekend of Jan. 28.

"It was great," Brown said.