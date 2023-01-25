New Georgia baseball strength and conditioning coach Jim Malone should not have any trouble getting respect.

With over 20 years as a strength coach in Major League Baseball, Malone served as the top man with the Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, and St. Louis Cardinals. In 2013, Malone was chosen to be the strength and conditioning coach for the National League in the All-Star game.

Malone takes over for Ryan Gearhart who recently accepted a job at Arkansas.

“We had a great pool to choose from, a ton of interest but Jim’s experience is second to none and the recommendations I got from current major league managers and current major league baseball players who have been under him, everyone thinks the world of him,” Bulldog baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “He’s really, really well thought of in his field and our kids are really going to love him.”

During his career, Malone has served as the President of the Professional Baseball Strength & Conditioning Coaches Society (PBSCCS), and also served on the MLB Strength and Conditioning Advisory Committee as appointed by the Office of the Commissioner of MLB.

Malone also remains a competitive weight lifter, winning the Gold in the 2019 IPF World Masters Weightlifting Championships, the 2020 IPF Masters Pan-Am Championships the 2012 California Games, the '12, '13, '14, '15 & '18 USAW American Masters Championships, the 2016 & 2020 USAW National Masters, and silver in both the 2014 IPF Masters Pan-Am's & 2016 USAW American Masters.

“He’s worked with All-Stars, Hall of Famers,” Stricklin said. ‘He had six current major league managers on his reference list.”

Malone also has experience in college football, serving at both Columbia University and Campbell University.

“We had a committee, some of our players had a chance to be a part of it and they got to interview (Malone) and be part of the process,” Stricklin said. “They got to know him; he’s a very personable guy, but very well accomplished.”