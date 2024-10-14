Multiple suitors are working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

in other news
What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)
UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State
Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State
The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?
The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane
The Dashboard: Undisciplined play continues to cost Bulldogs, and don't compare Kirby Smart's shove to Woody Hayes.
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State
Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to make sense of what just happened inside Sanford Stadium.
in other news
What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)
UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State
Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State
The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE