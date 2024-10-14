Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson met with the media on Monday. Here are the key points from his press conference in advance of the road game at Texas.

Jackson said the defense plans to work on 50-50 balls in practice on Monday. He added that the biggest way to eliminate explosive plays is with your effort.

Jackson said Texas has great skill players, but so do the Bulldogs and he sees them every week in practice.

Freshman safety KJ Bolden has been focused on the small details, showing that through sitting with the veterans and taking notes in meetings. Jackson feels he's done a great job so far in his freshman season.

Jackson called freshman corner Ellis Robinson a great athlete and a great competitor.

Jackson called this game at Texas "a great opportunity" and one of the reasons he came to Georgia, to play in games like this.

Jackson feels the defense hasn't played a full four-quarter game yet. He feels a great week of practice is the key to doing that this week.