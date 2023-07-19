NASHVILLE – Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers says Georgia has a good one in wide receiver transfer RaRa Thomas.

“He’s really, really talented,” Rogers said at SEC Media Days. “I was really close with RaRa, and I talk with him a little bit still to this day checking in on him.”

It’s easy to see why Rogers feels the way he does.

Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns for MSU last season before joining the Georgia program.

“He’s just raw talent, man,” Rogers said. “I don’t think he started playing football until he was a junior in high school maybe, but his ball skills are out of this world and he can go make a play for sure.”

Rogers said he’ll miss not having his favorite target around.

“It was special. We were kind of on the same page with some things,” Rogers said. “Anytime he got man-to-man coverage, we were trying to get him the ball. He does a really good job and I hope he succeeds at Georgia.”

As far as any advice he might offer Bulldog quarterbacks when working with Thomas, Rogers smiled.

“I don’t know. I wish they could give me some advice,” Rogers said. “They’ve won the national championship the last two years so maybe they can give me some advice.”