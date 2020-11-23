Kirby Smart took issue with a question posed by a reporter who asked if his Bulldogs might consider morphing into more of a zone defensive team.

“I would totally disagree with you, first and foremost, because I don’t think we're a man team. It depends on how you define 'man,' to be honest,” Smart said. “But in terms of coaching, we don’t define it, maybe, like you guys do. We play very little just straight man. That's not what we play a lot of. We play match-up zones a lot, and we have a lot of different coverage multiples. But in that game (Mississippi State), it was completely different than anything we've played altogether.”

Regardless, Georgia’s defense has certainly been more suspect than many thought it would be.

Injuries haven't helped.

Losing players such as nose guard Jordan Davis (elbow) and safety Richard LeCounte (motorbike accident) hasn't helped the situation.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs had their issues against Mississippi State freshman quarterback Will Rogers, who completed 41 of 52 passes for 336 yards, much of that coming on short-yardage passes to the backs.

“Our guys are completely comfortable breaking on the ball. You're just not going to stop those routes playing zone all the time. They're going to throw them and catch them. The idea is to stop them before they get more than five, and then hopefully bring up some third downs and some batted balls,” Smart said. “So, we're comfortable playing zone, completely comfortable playing zone, but it’s hard when you drop eight and they throw it underneath. ....They didn't have a lot of the mistakes they've had against other teams.”

To Georgia’s credit, the Bulldogs did hold MSU to seven second-half points.

“In terms of what Mississippi State did, they were very efficient in their ability to throw those underneath patterns. There were a lot of things we could have done, but the teams that have done those have not been successful doing them. You have to have changeup; you have to have pitches. We felt like we were going to be able to stop them,” Smart said.

“Sometimes we did. In the second half, we played the same defenses and stopped them. So, we didn't change anything; it's no magic potion. It's the way we chose to play them, which is exactly how several other teams have chosen to play them. It doesn't make it right, wrong, or indifferent.”