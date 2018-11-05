Kirby Smart can’t tell you if this is the most underclassmen he’s ever had to depend on for key roles, but the numbers certainly jump out.

An offensive depth chart was included in Monday’s notes packages, previewing Saturday’s game against Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN). Twelve members of the two-deep are either freshmen, redshirt freshmen, or sophomores. On defense, that total increases by one to 13.

"I don't know statistically. I can't tell you the most I've ever had play or the least I've ever had play. We've got a lot of them in our two-deep, and it's mainly because I think eight or nine of them came early. So that helped them get acclimated,” Smart said. “That certainly had an effect with Cade (Mays) and maybe Trey (Hill), and the other guys who came early. They got to get to work earlier. But I can't tell you. I just know these guys are working hard, and you want to bring good players in your program.”

Three of the true freshmen—right guard Cade Mays, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis—are now listed as starters. That number could grow to four for Saturday, if Trey Hill has to replace Lamont Gaillard (hyper-extended knee) at center.

Four other true freshmen—quarterback Justin Fields, safety Otis Reese, outside linebacker Brenton Cox, and offensive guard Jamaree Salyer—are currently listed as the top backups at their respective positions.

Smart was asked what’s allowed the group to be successful.

“It’s not just getting them here. It's getting them to buy into our principles and values, into doing what the seniors want—and then learning and dealing with the frustration of being away from home,” Smart said. “This group is starting to overcome a lot of that and get better, as they get more and more experience."

Right tackle Isaiah Wilson and backup outside linebacker Robert Beal are redshirt freshmen playing key roles, while quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift and left tackle Andrew Thomas are only sophomores. Those three are often overlooked in breakdowns of the youth on this Georgia football team.

“Look at it as a two-year span of guys who haven't had significant roles. I think those guys are growing up, getting better. I said it after the game last week: Some guys got in the game who hadn't been, because we've had to use them,” Smart said. “They have some attributes we need, and I'm pleased with those guys' growth. I just hope the maturity allows them to handle it, whether it's a little success, in the case of Channing (Tindall) or Adam (Anderson) or Brenton (Cox)—or a little frustration, in the case of somebody that's not playing as much as they want to. They just have to keep getting better.”