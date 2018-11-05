Monday Notebook
Kirby Smart can’t tell you if this is the most underclassmen he’s ever had to depend on for key roles, but the numbers certainly jump out.
An offensive depth chart was included in Monday’s notes packages, previewing Saturday’s game against Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN). Twelve members of the two-deep are either freshmen, redshirt freshmen, or sophomores. On defense, that total increases by one to 13.
"I don't know statistically. I can't tell you the most I've ever had play or the least I've ever had play. We've got a lot of them in our two-deep, and it's mainly because I think eight or nine of them came early. So that helped them get acclimated,” Smart said. “That certainly had an effect with Cade (Mays) and maybe Trey (Hill), and the other guys who came early. They got to get to work earlier. But I can't tell you. I just know these guys are working hard, and you want to bring good players in your program.”
Three of the true freshmen—right guard Cade Mays, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and defensive tackle Jordan Davis—are now listed as starters. That number could grow to four for Saturday, if Trey Hill has to replace Lamont Gaillard (hyper-extended knee) at center.
Four other true freshmen—quarterback Justin Fields, safety Otis Reese, outside linebacker Brenton Cox, and offensive guard Jamaree Salyer—are currently listed as the top backups at their respective positions.
Smart was asked what’s allowed the group to be successful.
“It’s not just getting them here. It's getting them to buy into our principles and values, into doing what the seniors want—and then learning and dealing with the frustration of being away from home,” Smart said. “This group is starting to overcome a lot of that and get better, as they get more and more experience."
Right tackle Isaiah Wilson and backup outside linebacker Robert Beal are redshirt freshmen playing key roles, while quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift and left tackle Andrew Thomas are only sophomores. Those three are often overlooked in breakdowns of the youth on this Georgia football team.
“Look at it as a two-year span of guys who haven't had significant roles. I think those guys are growing up, getting better. I said it after the game last week: Some guys got in the game who hadn't been, because we've had to use them,” Smart said. “They have some attributes we need, and I'm pleased with those guys' growth. I just hope the maturity allows them to handle it, whether it's a little success, in the case of Channing (Tindall) or Adam (Anderson) or Brenton (Cox)—or a little frustration, in the case of somebody that's not playing as much as they want to. They just have to keep getting better.”
Smart says Fields isn't just a runner
It’s been a month since Justin Fields last threw a pass, against Vanderbilt on Oct. 6, to be exact.
Since then, in the freshman’s last two games, he's only been asked to run, including in Saturday’s game at Kentucky.
So although it appears Fields, at least for now, is being used primarily as a ball carrier, Smart said it’s not wise to assume it’s always going to be that way.
“Justin doesn't have to come in just to run the ball. He's a talented quarterback. He's growing as a player. He's getting better. The more roles we give him to benefit our team, the more it helps us. He's also 230 pounds,” Smart said. “So he presents a lot of issues for a defensive unit, and I know that from having to coach against guys like Justin. But he's a talented player who doesn't just have to come in the game and run the ball. And I think he and Jake work well together. If they continue to do that, we'll use both of them where we see it beneficial.”
Against Kentucky, Fields took seven snaps. Six of those resulted in runs totaling 26 yards. The other was a handoff to Elijah Holyfield.
Smart explains sideline rant at Chaney
After Georgia failed to convert a third-and-short from inside the Kentucky 2-yard line, Smart could be seen screaming into his microphone at offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.
When asked about the incident, Smart said it had nothing to do with play-calling.
“I really don't think it's that. I think we worked really hard on it last week, and that's probably the most frustrating thing. We didn't overcome the obstacles we had previously. It has nothing to really do with play calling,” Smart said. “It's not the maddest I've ever been. I was more disappointed in some of the organizational things, not necessarily what we did. Just the way we went about it. We'll continue to work on it and get better at it.”
Swift, Andrews honored by SEC
Georgia tailback D’Andre Swift and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas were awarded SEC Player of the Week honors following their performances during the 34-17 road win over No. 9 Kentucky, according to a league announcement.
Swift split this week’s Offensive Player of the Week honor with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, while Thomas shared this week’s Offensive Lineman of the Week accolade with Alabama’s Jonah Williams.
A native of Philadelphia, Pa., Swift went for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries (9.8 yards per carry) during the Bulldogs’ ninth consecutive win over the Wildcats. His performance included a career-long 83-yard touchdown run as Georgia clinched the SEC Eastern Division crown.
Thomas, a native of Lithonia, anchored an offensive line that allowed the Bulldogs to churn out 444 total yards of offense and 34 points in Lexington, including a season-high 331 yards on the ground. Kentucky’s defense came into the game with the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 13 points per game. Thomas played in 70 plays and graded out at 87 percent after registering three knockdown blocks and missing no assignments.
Game times set for UMass, Georgia Tech
The SEC announced its game times for the rest of the regular season.
Next week’s game against UMass will kick off at noon, with the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech set to get underway at noon as well. Both games will be televised by the SEC Network.
Georgia Tech’s last two trips to Athens (2014, 2016) also kicked off at noon. The Bulldogs lost both times.
This and that
. . . Dawg Walk is set for 4:45.
. . . Announcers for ESPN Saturday will be Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe.
. . . College Football Hall of Fame inductee Matt Stinchcomb will call out the Dawgs prior to Saturday’s game.