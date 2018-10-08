Monday notebook
Isaac Nauta, LSU's Devin White go way back
Tight end Isaac Nauta knows LSU’s All-SEC linebacker Devin White better than most.
The two were teammates for a year down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and Nauta recalled Monday that there were often spirited battles between the two.
“I won a couple, he won a couple,” Nauta said. “He’s a good player.”
Some call him great. Regarded as one of the top linebackers in the country, White has continued his top place in 2018, ranking third in tackles with 53 and has recorded 10 double-digit tackle games over the last two years.
White led the SEC in tackles last year with 133, becoming the first Tiger to lead the SEC in tackles since the mid-1980s when tackles first became an NCAA stat.
Kirby Smart will tell you his Bulldogs don’t necessarily scheme against specific players.
Although that technically might be true, you’d better believe that Smart and the rest of Georgia’s offense will be keeping tabs on White.
“He’s an incredible player. My first experience was recruiting him as a running back and as a linebacker when I was at the University of Alabama,” Smart said. “We knew how special he was then. He flashed several times I can remember watching the Mississippi State tape last year when we prepared for them. I told Roquan (Smith) that this guy is probably 10 pounds heavier than him, but just as fast. He’s an elite player, a very good player, arguably one of the best in the conference at all positions. I don’t think people really understand how dynamic this guy is, but I think people will find out on Sundays, real soon.”
Nauta already knows.
“He’s a great player. He’s one of those guys who is a high-effort guy, a physical guy, and you’ve got to match that and go above and beyond,” he said. “I think one of the biggest things for us is going to be the physicality, and really setting the tone in that aspect of the game. I know they’re going to come out ready to play us and we need to be ready as well.”
Dawgs hope to get Greedy
In senior Deandre Baker, Georgia boasts a cornerback many consider the best in the SEC.
LSU’s Greedy Williams isn’t far behind.
The Tigers have a long history when it comes to producing outstanding defensive backs, and the 6-foot-3 Williams is the latest. He's someone Bulldog receivers such as Terry Godwin must deal with Saturday afternoon.
“He’s a competitive guy,” Godwin said. “We know he’ll be looking to make a point.”
Williams always does.
The sophomore has already enjoyed an outstanding year, including LSU’s win at Auburn when he only allowed two receptions, with an interception and a pass breakup after only being targeted six times.
“He's a really talented player. He's long, he's athletic. He's able to twist and contort, play the ball in the air really well,” Smart said. “I'd say there probably are some similarities between him and our guys, like D-Bake. He's been a really good player already, and done a great job for them. He kind of takes care of one side of the ball and shuts down a wideout each game. He’s a talented guy. They've traditionally had really good secondary players."
QBs must play "smarter"
Smart’s main message to Jake Fromm and Justin Fields: make sure you protect yourself.
Both quarterbacks have taken their share of shots in recent games, something Smart knows can’t continue.
“No. 1, we have to protect better, but they also both have to know when they're in vulnerable positions, meaning when they're getting pressured and they're not protected, they have to be ready to get rid of the ball,” Smart said. “So that goes on both kids, to try and not take the shots. Then ultimately in this game, sometimes you're protected and you still take the shot, because the offensive line doesn't win for you in front of you.”
Both quarterbacks took shots Smart thought they should not have in Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt, although Smart said he was pleased with one area of Fields’ decision-making: he’s learned to slide.
“That was something he really did on his own, made a decision to slide,” Smart said. “He made a good run, and it was a good decision, so it shows he's learning and maturing when it comes to that. We still want him to be a weapon for us, and he can do that when he runs. But he has to protect himself as well, which he's done a good job with."
Quotable
“Absolutely. I mean I think the tests are coming up. We've got some tough games. We have a BYE week after this one, and that's probably coming at a good time, because we have a football team that's beat up, dinged up, just like every team in the conference is. You don't get through this conference without being a little sore and a little beat up. But I think that our tests are upcoming. I think we play some good football teams starting this week, with what's an extremely physical, well-coached football team, in a tough place to play.” – Smart on Georgia’s next four games, against LSU, Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn.
This and that
. . . Jake Fromm is ranked fourth nationally in Passing Efficiency at 192.5.
. . . D’Andre Walker’s three forced fumbles through six games is tied for fourth nationally.
. . . Rodrigo Blankenship, who became Georgia’s new record holder with 121 consecutive extra points, ranks 12th nationally in scoring with 59 points.
. . . Mecole Hardman leads the SEC in punt return average at 21.3 yards.
. . . Georgia ranks second in the SEC in scoring offense (42.8 points), first in rushing offense (245.2 ypg), second in scoring defense (13.0), third in rushing defense (113.2), fifth in total offense (485.2), sixth in pass offense (240.0), first in total defense (283.2), third in pass defense (170.0). The Bulldogs still rank last in the SEC in sacks, with six.
. . . LSU goes into Saturday’s game 6-0 under head coach Ed Orgeron in games following a loss. The Tigers haven’t dropped back-to-back games since 2015.