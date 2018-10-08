Tight end Isaac Nauta knows LSU’s All-SEC linebacker Devin White better than most.

The two were teammates for a year down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and Nauta recalled Monday that there were often spirited battles between the two.

“I won a couple, he won a couple,” Nauta said. “He’s a good player.”

Some call him great. Regarded as one of the top linebackers in the country, White has continued his top place in 2018, ranking third in tackles with 53 and has recorded 10 double-digit tackle games over the last two years.

White led the SEC in tackles last year with 133, becoming the first Tiger to lead the SEC in tackles since the mid-1980s when tackles first became an NCAA stat.

Kirby Smart will tell you his Bulldogs don’t necessarily scheme against specific players.

Although that technically might be true, you’d better believe that Smart and the rest of Georgia’s offense will be keeping tabs on White.

“He’s an incredible player. My first experience was recruiting him as a running back and as a linebacker when I was at the University of Alabama,” Smart said. “We knew how special he was then. He flashed several times I can remember watching the Mississippi State tape last year when we prepared for them. I told Roquan (Smith) that this guy is probably 10 pounds heavier than him, but just as fast. He’s an elite player, a very good player, arguably one of the best in the conference at all positions. I don’t think people really understand how dynamic this guy is, but I think people will find out on Sundays, real soon.”

Nauta already knows.

“He’s a great player. He’s one of those guys who is a high-effort guy, a physical guy, and you’ve got to match that and go above and beyond,” he said. “I think one of the biggest things for us is going to be the physicality, and really setting the tone in that aspect of the game. I know they’re going to come out ready to play us and we need to be ready as well.”