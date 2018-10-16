With the Bulldogs having an open date this Saturday, or a bye week, we take a look at Georgia’s records coming off a bye under the program’s last five head coaches beginning in 1964. In trying to measure results coming off an open date, comparing the head coaches’ straight-up records is hardly fair. For instance, Vince Dooley annually faced some rather easy Georgia Tech teams off a bye, whereas Ray Goff routinely had to deal with some rather difficult Florida and Auburn squads. Perhaps a better comparison—what I consider somewhat of an “equalizer” when facing dissimilar levels of competition—would be the coaches' off-bye records against the spread, which, below, follow each coach's straight-up mark after an open date:

UGA's Results by Head Coach Off an Open Date UGA Head Coach Seasons Off-Bye Straight-Up Win % (record) Off-Bye ATS Win % (record) Vince Dooley 25 (1964-1988) .786 (27-7-1) .457 (16-19) Ray Goff 7 (1989-1995) .464 (6-7-1) .500 (7-7) Jim Donnan 5 (1996-2000) .667 (8-4) .583 (7-5) Mark Richt 15 (2001-2015) .727 (16-6) .333 (7-14-1) Kirby Smart 2+ (2016-Present) .500 (1-1) .500 (1-1) TOTAL 54+ (1964-Present) .694 (58-25-2) .452 (38-46-1)

Some of the head coaches’ most notable off-bye outcomes: Vince Dooley’s greatest win off a bye likely came in 1984 when, after opening the season with only a seven-point victory over Southern Mississippi, the Bulldogs had a bye week before facing Clemson. The Tigers, which had outscored their first two opponents of the year by a combined 95 to 7, entered the contest at Sanford Stadium ranked No. 2 in the country. Nevertheless, Dooley’s Dogs would pull a historic upset, 26-23. Another noteworthy game off a bye week during the Dooley era came three years before in 1981 when, originally, Georgia was scheduled to play at Georgia Tech on November 28 following a November 14 date against Auburn. At the last moment, ABC-TV hoped to televise the Tech game, but Alabama-Auburn was already scheduled to be broadcast by the network on November 28. With both schools consenting because of the major television dollars the game would command, Georgia-Georgia Tech was moved back an additional week to December 5. Thus, for the only time in the modern era of Bulldogs football, Georgia had expected back-to-back bye weeks, or three weeks between regular-season games.

After inexplicably not covering in 11 of its previous 12 games coming off an open date, Georgia finally did so last season—and easily—in a 42-7 win over Florida.