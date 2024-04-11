After starting with three of their first four SEC series on the road, three of the next four will be in the familiar surroundings of Foley Field.

That script has flipped.

This week’s series against Missouri, starting with Thursday night’s opener, is the first of two straight home series for the Bulldogs, who host Ole Miss next week.

If the Bulldogs (25-8, 5-7) hope to reach the magic total of 15 conference wins, the upcoming stretch will be imperative for Georgia to have success.

Ask any coach: you win 15 conference games, and you’re virtually guaranteed of a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“I wouldn’t use the word relief, but it is awesome to know that we’re going be playing here,” outfielder Dylan Goldstein said. “We're playing here; we feel comfortable here.”

Georgia’s record indicates as much.

The Bulldogs are 20-1 this season in games played at Foley Field, the only loss coming to Michigan State on Feb. 28.

The Bulldogs took all three from Alabama in their lone SEC series at home this year.

On paper, it’s a pair of series in which the Bulldogs should excel.

Missouri is 15-19 overall and brings up the rear in the SEC, with a conference mark of 4-8. However, the Tigers are also coming off a three-game sweep of Florida, and playing with more confidence than they have all year.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is 19-15, 3-9 in conference play.

However, head coach Wes Johnson has been around the game much too long to start taking anything for granted.

“Missouri beat Florida, and Florida was a team predicted in the preseason to go to Omaha, win a national title. But they go to Missouri and Missouri sweeps them,” Johnson said. “Nobody’s bad in this league. You’re going to have to play your A-game if you want a chance to win all three games. If you don’t, no matter who it is, they’re going to get you.”

The Bulldogs are not without questions heading into the weekend.

During a Wednesday interview, Johnson still did not know if Charlie Goldstein would be available after missing last week’s start at Mississippi State with shoulder fatigue.

Johnson indicated he should know more after meeting with trainers Wednesday night.

If Goldstein cannot go, sophomore Jarvis Evans would again be an option.