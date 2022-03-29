Mike White's salary announced

New Georgia basketball coach Mike White will be paid $3.4 million per year, according to an open records response to UGASports.com.

No other details were made available.

White was named the new head coach of the Bulldogs, following Tom Crean’s recent dismissal.

The former Florida coach is in the process of filling out his coaching staff. White has brought former Florida assistants Erik Pastrana and Akeem Miskdeen over from Gainesville, but still has one more on-court assistant to hire.

White made $3.1 million dollars as Florida’s coach last season. Crean made $3.2 million when he became Georgia’s head coach back in 2019.