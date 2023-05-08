Georgia basketball coach Mike White knew that he and his staff had their work cut out if they wanted to successfully replenish a roster with six spots to fill.

They’re on the verge of doing just that.

With over 1,600 still in the portal--and more expected by Thursday’s deadline to enter--White and his staff have been able to be meticulous when it comes to finding the right mix of talent to help his program take the next step.

On paper, it certainly appears strides have been made, as the Bulldogs have added significant length and athleticism to a team that lost leading scorers Terry Roberts (decided to turn pro), Kario Oquendo (transferred to Oregon), and Braelen Bridges (graduation).

During the NCAA’s early signing period last November, the Bulldogs signed a pair of Rivals150 prospects: 6-foot-8 forward Dylan James (No. 81) of Winter Haven, Fla., and 6-5 guard Mari Jordan (No. 147) of nearby Greenville, S.C.

The Bulldogs did not stop there.

Over the last few weeks, Georgia added former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. (No. 54) from Lincolnton, N.C., and former Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain (No. 94), out of Knoxville, Tenn.

The four signees moved Georgia up to No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, which is second-best among SEC schools behind No. 1 Kentucky.

A trio of talented transfers--each expected to play huge roles next season--have also been signed.

Savannah native Jalen DeLoach is a 6-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer from Virginia Commonwealth, while RJ Melendez, formerly of Illinois, was ranked 120th by Rivals out of high school.

The most recent transfer is 7-0, 280-pound center Russel Tchewe, the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference and second-leading scorer for South Florida last season.

So, who’s next?

Former Nova Southeastern standout RJ Sunahara, the reigning Division II Player of the Year, visited Georgia over the weekend, but the Bulldogs are believed to be focused on adding another combo guard with the ability to score.

In the past, Georgia expressed interest in former Vanderbilt standout Tyrin Lawrence and Amaree Abrams, who recently signed with Georgia Tech.

A name to keep an eye out for, however, is Niagara grad transfer Noah Thomasson, who averaged 19.5 points per game last year. Thomasson visited Georgia just over three weeks ago.

Thomasson, who announced on Twitter he plans on making his announcement Tuesday at 11 a.m., lists Georgia as one of five finalists, along with Penn State, Pittsburgh, St. John’s, and San Francisco. However, it’s believed that Georgia and Pittsburgh are the two remaining teams in line for his services.

A native of Houston, Thomasson counts Georgia guard Justin Hill as one of his childhood friends.

Men’s Division I college basketball teams can have 13 players on scholarship and dress out 15 per game.