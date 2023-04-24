Former Niagara University standout Noah Thomasson said he went into this weekend’s official visit to Georgia with a completely open mind. He left his almost two-day visit with a lot more to think about.

“I won’t lie. I said, 'OK, it’s Georgia, let’s see what they have to say,'” Thomasson said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “Obviously, I was interested enough to visit. But after I got there, you could almost feel it. It was something me and my mother talked about when we got in the car to head to the airport. They’re making the process tough.”

A quick look at Thomasson’s basketball resume and it’s easy to see why head coach Mike White and his staff are courting the 6-foot-3 shooting guard, one of the top scoring guards currently in the NCAA transfer portal.

Last year, Thomasson averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Purple Eagles.

The leading scorer last year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Thomasson placed his name into consideration for the NBA Draft process while keeping his college eligibility. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

In his conversation with UGASports, spending one more season in college seemed to be more on his mind.

Thomasson has already taken a visit to San Francisco and said he will take a visit today to St. John’s. He plans to visit Pittsburgh and one other school before announcing his decision sometime in mid-May. He’ll graduate from Niagara on May 13th.