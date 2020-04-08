The Bulldogs shook up the recruiting world on Wednesday evening with a big addition in every possible sense: 2021 Rivals100 offensive lineman Micah Morris announced his commitment to Georgia. So, where do the Bulldogs turn next when it comes to building the wall? What does Morris bring to the class? Let's touch on both.

WHAT IT MEANS

For the Bulldogs, this is a box checked off on the list of 2021 wants. Morris has been in their sights well before the departure of Sam Pittman, and Camden County was among the first stops Matt Luke made when hired. In Morris, the Bulldogs get a massive body and a physically strong lineman who carries little in the way of bad weight. At 6-foot-5, 334-pounds, Morris clearly has the measurables to fit within any SEC offensive line, but he’s also proven himself to be a workout warrior during the COVID shutdown, taking to Twitter to post his routines. Morris is considered a tackle in the rankings, and it’s clear that’s where he sees himself at the next level. Still, he’s shown he’s got the feet to play on the interior and can slot where needed once he arrives on campus. What he represents is the versatility that Kirby Smart has sought throughout his tenure, especially on the offensive line.

Micah Morris @MicahMorris56cc drew some praise after this rep at @rivalscamp Orlando. Stayed patient and kept his feet under him. pic.twitter.com/310usv8ohl — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) February 16, 2020

WHAT'S NEXT