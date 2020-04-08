A 6-foot-5, 337-pound lineman from Kingsland, Morris ranks as the No. 86 overall player in the class of 2021.

Georgia's in-state run continued on Wednesday night, as Rivals100 offensive tackle Micah Morris of Camden County took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Bulldogs.

I would like to thank all of the schools who have recruited me up to this point, it has all been a true blessing, with that said, will be commiting to... pic.twitter.com/1t73QV3Rin

"The big thing with Georgia is it being the home state school," Morris told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons recently. "I am in Georgia, so they are the Bulldogs that everyone talks about. I have visited Georgia six or seven times, and I am just so comfortable there."

The relationship has long been building, however.

“I love it there," Morris said in February. "It’s a great place to be and a great place to get an education. It’s a quality education, and it’s very hard to get into UGA. I know that from people who go to my school and try to get in there. Academics are a big thing for me, because football is going to end. Your degree is what’s going to get you the rest of your money.”

That was true even going back to last season.

"Georgia definitely is a top school of mine," Morris said in December. "They're always an SEC championship contender, and ever since the playoffs have started, they've been a contender for that, too."

Morris is Georgia's first offensive line commitment of the Class of 2021, and the fifth straight from in-state.