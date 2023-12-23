It’s been a few years since Georgia had a quality, large wide receiver with the ability to make plays in a crowd.

The Bulldogs do now.

Saturday, former Miami wideout Colbie Young chose the Bulldogs over a host of other schools, including Penn State and Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the native of New York automatically becomes the biggest player in Georgia’s wide receiver room.

In two years at Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games.

This past season, he was the Hurricanes’ third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George with 47 catches for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Young made the announcement of his commitment on Instagram.

“Thank you Miami coaches and teammates for everything,” Young said in an Instagram post. “Y’all made the experience amazing and I’m extremely grateful," he said. "Thank you to my agent, family, friends, etc. for supporting me through this decision. With that being said I have decided to transfer and am committing to University of Georgia.”