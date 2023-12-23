Miami wide receiver Colbie Young commits to Georgia
It’s been a few years since Georgia had a quality, large wide receiver with the ability to make plays in a crowd.
The Bulldogs do now.
Saturday, former Miami wideout Colbie Young chose the Bulldogs over a host of other schools, including Penn State and Wisconsin.
At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the native of New York automatically becomes the biggest player in Georgia’s wide receiver room.
In two years at Miami, Young collected 79 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in 22 games.
This past season, he was the Hurricanes’ third-leading receiver behind Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George with 47 catches for 563 yards and five touchdowns.
Young made the announcement of his commitment on Instagram.
“Thank you Miami coaches and teammates for everything,” Young said in an Instagram post. “Y’all made the experience amazing and I’m extremely grateful," he said. "Thank you to my agent, family, friends, etc. for supporting me through this decision. With that being said I have decided to transfer and am committing to University of Georgia.”
At Georgia, he’ll join a wide receiver room that is expected to include returnees that include RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, Dillon Bell, C.J. Smith, and Anthony Evans, along with newcomers NiTareon Tuggle and Sacovie White.
The Bulldogs also added Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys to help fill out its receiver roster, which graduates Michael Rosemy-Jacksaint and could lose Ladd McConkey to the NFL.
Friday, Georgia added former South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLoud and on Thursday, former UCLA long-snapper Beau Gardner.
Young has had success against SEC teams before.
In Miami’s win over Texas A&M, Young hauled in six passes for 75 yards and one touchdown.
During the 2022 season against Duke, Young earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors when he caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns to the Hurricanes to a victory over the Blue Devils.
Prior to coming to Miami, Young spent the 2021 season at Lackawanna College, where he averaged over 19 yards per catch. He finished the year with 24 receptions for 472 yards and nine scores.
Young chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh.