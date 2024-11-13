Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
Chris Fallica joins Jim Donnan to break down UGA, CFP
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Fox Sports' Chris Fallica joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to examine the College Football Playoff and drop intel on Georgia's upcoming game with Tennessee. He also shares how he's adjusted his process for picking games considering playoff expansion and the transfer portal.

0:00: Intro

1:53: Transition to Fox from ESPN

3:15: Stories from Athens

4:52: SEC and B1G in CFP

7:40: Georgia strength of schedule

11:40: Adjusting predictions and prep

15:50: ACC after Miami loss

17:40: National view of Dan Lanning

20:00: What’s up with Georgia?

23:30: Intel on Tennessee

25:30: UGA offensive problems

27:10: QBs in the NFL Draft

30:10: Chris Fallica and Jim Donnan at ESPN

