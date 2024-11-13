Chris Fallica joins Jim Donnan to break down UGA, CFP

Fox Sports' Chris Fallica joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to examine the College Football Playoff and drop intel on Georgia's upcoming game with Tennessee. He also shares how he's adjusted his process for picking games considering playoff expansion and the transfer portal.
0:00: Intro
1:53: Transition to Fox from ESPN
3:15: Stories from Athens
4:52: SEC and B1G in CFP
7:40: Georgia strength of schedule
11:40: Adjusting predictions and prep
15:50: ACC after Miami loss
17:40: National view of Dan Lanning
20:00: What’s up with Georgia?
23:30: Intel on Tennessee
25:30: UGA offensive problems
27:10: QBs in the NFL Draft
30:10: Chris Fallica and Jim Donnan at ESPN
