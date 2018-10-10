After Mecole Hardman scored on a 54-yard reception at Missouri, I noted in my "observations" that if I had to speculate, the junior receiver-returner might have just become the first non-running back in UGA football history to score a touchdown in five consecutive games. Beginning with Alabama in last season’s National Championship Game and through the Missouri contest, Hardman reached the end zone at least once in each of the five games while totaling seven touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing, and one via punt return).

Mecole Hardman's touchdown at Missouri marked the fifth consecutive game the junior wideout had reached the end zone.

Still, an issue at hand, there were no readily available records—not even close—to see if Mecole had made his mark, so to speak, in UGA football history. So, I decided to find out—like, check the scoring details for every game Georgia had ever played—all 1,292 of them. If a number of databases I had created and other resources I had on hand didn’t have the information I desired, I researched for it, and, hence, I present, Pat’s Weekly Stat (that you’ll likely not see anywhere else—and probably for good reason). Including all bowl games, I discovered there have been 59 instances in UGA history whereby a Bulldog player scored a touchdown in each of at least four consecutive games. The tables below feature all Georgia players (no matter the position) who scored a touchdown in at least six straight games, followed by only the non-running backs who scored a touchdown in at least four consecutive games—and with some touchdown-scoring-streak tidbits sprinkled throughout. As far as my speculation that Hardman distinguished himself as the first non-running back in UGA football history to score a touchdown in five consecutive games, let’s just say I was partially accurate.

UGA's Instances of a Player Scoring a TD in 6-plus Consecutive Games Touchdown-Scoring Streak Player Season(s) of Streak TOTAL No. of TDs scored during streak 11 games Herschel Walker 1982 18 11 games Nick Chubb 2014-2015 17 9 games Herschel Walker 1981 21 8 games Garrison Hearst 1992 16 8 games Charley Trippi 1946 14 8 games Herschel Walker 1980-1981 13 7 games Bob McWhorter 1912-1913 17 7 games Frank Sinkwich 1941-1942 12 6 games Bob McWhorter 1910 18 6 games Knowshon Moreno 2007-2008 12 6 games Lars Tate 1987 8 6 games Lars Tate 1985-1986 7 6 games Charley Trippi 1945 7

. . . The initial instance of a Georgia player scoring a touchdown in at least four consecutive games was when Bob McWhorter reached the end zone in the first six games of his Red and Black career in 1910. McWhorter would also have touchdown streaks of five and seven games. His seven-game streak during the 1912 and 1913 seasons was the first of what is now 15 times a Georgia player scored a touchdown in at least four consecutive games straddling two seasons. . . . Beginning with the last game of the 1915 season through the first three contests of 1916, fullback Walter Neville tallied six touchdowns during his streak—a four-game run which included twice facing Clemson—while the rest of his team scored only four touchdowns. . . . In 1930, All-Southern fullback Jack “The Ripper” Roberts scored in each of the season’s first five games, totaling 12 touchdowns, but wouldn’t cross an opposing goal line in any of the season’s last five games. . . . In the middle of the 1945 campaign, Charley Trippi returned from military service only to be shut out by LSU; however, the star halfback would subsequently score a touchdown in each of the next six games through the end of the season. After serving in the military, Trippi scored a touchdown in 14 of his 18 games through the end of his Georgia career. . . . Resulting in two separate streaks, Herschel Walker established the school record for most consecutive games scoring at least one touchdown (11) after scoring a whopping 21 touchdowns during a nine-game scoring streak of his the season before. . . . Knowshon Moreno ended his career at Georgia by scoring touchdowns in each of the final four contests of the 2008 season, marking his third touchdown-scoring streak of at least four games. Before Moreno, and ever since, only two other Bulldogs totaled as many touchdown-scoring streaks—McWhorter and Walker.

Prior to Mecole Hardman this season, UGA featured only two other non-running backs in its history—receiver Brice Hunter in 1993 (left) and tight end Leonard Pope in 2004 (right)—to score a touchdown in five consecutive games. UGA Sports Communications

UGA's Instances of a Non-Running Back Scoring a TD in 4-plus Consecutive Games Touchdown-Scoring Streak Player, position Season(s) of Streak TOTAL No. of TDs scored during streak 5 games Mecole Hardman, receiver 2017-2018 7 5 games Leonard Pope, tight end 2004 6 5 games Brice Hunter, receiver 1993 5 4 games James Jackson, quarterback 1985 6 4 games Andy Johnson, quarterback 1971 6 4 games Tavarres King, receiver 2012 5 4 games A.J. Green, receiver 2009 5 4 games Juan Daniels, receiver 1994-1995 5 4 games Kirby Moore, quarterback 1967 5 4 games John Rauch, quarterback 1946 5 4 games Malcolm Mitchell, receiver 2015 4 4 games Chris Conley, receiver 2013 4 4 games Damien Gary, receiver 2000-2001 4 4 games Bobby Walston, end 1948-1949 4