FORT LAUDERDALE – Ladd McConkey doesn’t know what his future holds beyond Saturday’s Orange Bowl, but there was absolutely no way he wasn’t going to take the field.

Considering the way back and ankle injuries kept him off the field this season, dadgum right he was going to play, health willing.

“Heck yeah, especially with how many games I’ve missed this year,” McConkey said Thursday. “I’ve missed the first four, came back, and missed a couple of more after that, so any chance I can have to go out and play, oh my God, I’m going to do it and lay it all out there.”

While he still may not be 100 percent from the ankle injury he suffered against Ole Miss, McConkey said he’s close.

The junior has taken part in practice unencumbered and is ready to play a big role for Georgia on Saturday in what may or may not be his last game in a Bulldog uniform.

“I’m working back. Every single day I’m getting more confident, getting my feet back under me, just really getting my game back to where it needs to be,” McConkey said. “Game by game, I’m getting there.”