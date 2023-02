Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres and Knowshon welcomes former Georgia quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford onto the show! Stafford reminisces on his time in Athens, playing for Mike Bobo, and more. TK, Knowshon, and Blayne go through the Elite 11 countdown of 2023 Newcomers to the Georgia roster. The crew also touches on some of the top SEC newcomers as well.

