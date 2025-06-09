Five official visit developments from Florida's top prospects

Georgia is still working to flip Vanderbilt corner commit Caden Harris.
We continue our summer “expectations” series by examining one of the top newcomers for Georgia, Noah Thomas.
Despite already being committed, Georgia still managed to impress Kealan Jones during his official visit.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks made his first public statements on the recently passed NCAA vs. House settlement.
Rivals has the latest intel on Georgia targets from Florida, including Derrek Cooper and Kendall Guervil.
