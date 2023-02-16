Count Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford as a huge fan of Kirby Smart’s decision to elevate Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator after Todd Monken left for Baltimore.

When it comes to Bobo and what he’ll bring during his second stint as the OC for Georgia, Stafford has a unique insight.

The former top pick in the NFL Draft was on the ground floor with Bobo when he was promoted by Mark Richt in 2007.

He spoke about his former position coach during the Georgia Players Section Podcast found on UGASports.com.

“He’s a true competitor, in anything he does. Anything from mat drills, he always wanted his quarterback to be as good as they could be, competing in all that stuff, stuff that I struggled with sometimes a little bit,” Stafford recalled. “But it was fun. In my first year, Coach Richt was calling the offense, so it was his kind of offense. But after that year, Bobo took over and we kind of built it from the ground up on how it wanted to look and how it was going to be like.”

In Bobo’s first year as offensive coordinator, Stafford completed 194 of 343 passes for 2,523 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2008, those numbers jumped to him completing 235 of 383 passes for 3,459 yards and 25 scores.

Stafford said he has no doubt that Bobo’s a different offensive coordinator than he was back then. With the Bulldogs boasting so much returning offensive talent, the veteran NFL QB knows his former coach will make effective use of what’s at hand.

“That was 15 years ago and I’m sure he’s evolved so much since then, and he’s obviously had success at other places,” Stafford said. “Every team is kind of different. Year in and year out, you’ve either got a great runner, a great run-blocking O-line, or you’ve got some receivers on the outside who can do work with an o-line that can pass block. I’m sure they’ll figure it out and go from there.”

Stafford knows his former coach is glad to be back with his alma mater. Working with Smart makes it even more special.

“I knew when Kirby got the job there that they were such good buddies, and I was hoping they would get the opportunity to work together. I didn’t know in what capacity it would be. But with (Todd) Monken moving on and Bobo coming in, I’m sure it’s a dream come true for them to be working together like that for a team that looks like it’s going to be really good again,” Stafford said. “Georgia just kind of reloads every single year, so I’m excited. I know they’re going to do whatever’s best for the team.”

Obviously, Stafford’s NFL schedule does not allow him to see many Bulldog games in person, although he was at SoFi Stadium as the Bulldogs' honorary captain for the national championship against TCU.

Also, at SoFi Stadium, was a young quarterback from the Class of 2024 that Georgia is in a position to land – Dylan Raiola, the top player in the current Rivals100.

Stafford and the young Raiola know each other well.

Raiola’s father Dominic and Stafford were teammates for the Detroit Lions and the former Bulldog has known the young quarterback for years.

When asked if he’s been making his pitch for the five-star to sign with Georgia, Stafford smiled.

“I want whatever is best for him. He’s such a talented player. I remember a couple of years he started sending me tapes, hey, this is what he’s doing at practice and I was like holy cow. He is ultra, ultra-talented,” Stafford said. “He plays like (Patrick) Mahomes to me with his athleticism; he’s bigger than I am already. I ran into him at Calvin’s (Johnson)Hall of Fame deal and it blew me away with how big he is and how well he’s throwing and running.”

However, Stafford admits, if Raiola does ultimately become a Bulldog and play under Bobo, that would be more than OK with him.

“I definitely text him, any questions about the school, any questions about the coaches, players, whatever it is,” Stafford said. “But I’m a huge fan of their family, I’m a huge fan of the Raiolas and I just want what’s best for them and all their kids. But I wouldn’t mind seeing him in the Red and Black, that’s for sure.”