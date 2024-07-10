Georgia has replaced UCLA on its 2025 schedule with Marshall, the University announced on Wednesday.

The game will serve as the opener for the Bulldogs' 2025 campaign.

Earlier Wednesday, UCLA announced it had replaced the Bulldogs with Utah.

Georgia was scheduled to play the Bruins in the Rose Bowl in the 2025 opener and host UCLA in 2026.

Both games have been canceled. A replacement for the 2026 game has not been named.

The meeting between the Bulldogs and Thundering Herd will be the second in the history of the schools with Georgia topping Marshall 13-3 in 2004.