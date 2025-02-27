The Brock Bowers versus Malaki Starks story

“He was the best tight end in the country, so they figured if I could cover him, I could cover anybody, and I think just going against him, just getting those reps really helped me,” Starks said. “But he’s such a great player. The things he does are crazy.”

After picking off a pass in his college debut against Oregon, Starks went on to start at safety for the next three years and is now pegged to go somewhere in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

“I'm trying to find where I fit,” Starks said. “I'm trying to take a spot. I started at Money linebacker in the down package because that's my first starting job. I think that’s the big reason I got on the field during camp. I beat him more than he beat me.”

To the surprise of many, Starks more than held his own, causing the tight end to show some rare frustration.

Then, true freshman Malaki Starks was asked to cover the burgeoning prodigy, something few people could do at the time. Heck, that is a feat NFL defenders struggled with during Bowers’ record-breaking rookie year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a story that Kirby Smart likes to tell about former tight end Brock Bowers that always brings a chuckle. Well, maybe except Bowers himself.

“He was the best tight end in the country, so they figured if I could cover him, I could cover anybody, and I think just going against him, just getting those reps really helped me."

NFL teams love what Starks brings to the field, too.

Per the former Jefferson High star, teams have talked to him about playing nickel, safety, and playing on the outside as opposed to the middle of the field.

“It’s just where they think I fit their scheme,” Starks said. “I’ll play anywhere.”

Starks proved that last year with the Bulldogs.

After primarily playing at safety his first two seasons, Starks began lining up more at nickel in Georgia’s secondary last fall.

Although his interceptions went down because of the switch, Starks feels the change only added value to his game and credits the decision for putting him in the position he finds himself today.

“I think it just really helped. I think I'm really comfortable in the slot, just having that experience, just being able to learn the defense,” Starks said. “Everyone talks about being that chess piece. Versatility and some of the art in this, being able to kind of show where you want to go, rather than just kind of stuck in one spot where you can do things. I think it helps. It creates value, not for yourself, but also just for the defense. I think when you're able to plug in different situations, you can bring other people in to play as well, and I think that's a huge part.”

Starks spent much of his 18 minutes at the podium asked about his Bulldog career, including one about what Kirby Smart and his staff do to help players be successful – not just at Georgia, but to prepare them for the NFL.

“At Georgia, they just teach you so much. It's not just about being physical. They really teach you the mental part of the game as well. I think that's the biggest thing,” Starks said. “You can't get on the field until they trust you. I think just being able to learn, sitting in those meetings, just the history they have are the biggest reasons why.”

Starks – who will not travel to Green Bay for the NFL Draft – said he intends to put that knowledge to good use this fall when he’s a rookie in the NFL.

“It’s my athletic ability, but also just my knowledge. Just really falling in love with the process of learning how to cover, learning how to be a safety, be a slot, be a corner, or be a money linebacker,” he said. “I watch a lot of tapes, so just being able to see guys, how they move, what's the tendencies. That’s the knowledge that you get, especially at the University of Georgia.”