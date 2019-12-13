The salary of new offensive line and associate head coach Matt Luke’s was revealed Friday after an open-record’s request by UGASports and other media outlets.

According to UGA, Luke will receive a base salary of $375,000, along with a supplemental salary of $525,000 for a total of $900,000.

Former OL coach Sam Pittman made $900,000 last season for the Bulldogs.

Luke joins the Georgia staff after a long history of coaching the offensive line at Ole Miss, Duke, Tennessee, and Murray State in addition to serving as co-offensive coordinator at both Duke and Ole Miss, prior to becoming the head coach with the Rebels.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart in a statement earlier this week. “He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”

A former offensive lineman at Ole miss from 1995-98, Luke began his career as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss in 1999. His previous coaching stops which led to his head coaching position at Ole Miss included Murray State (OL, 2000-2001), Ole Miss (OL/TE, 2002-2005), Tennessee (OL/TE, 2006-07), Duke (Co-OC/OL, 2008-2011), Ole Miss (Co-OC/OL, 2011-2016), and Ole Miss interim head coach (2017). He was named head coach at Ole Miss where he served from 2018-2019.

He’s been out recruiting since taking the job with the Bulldogs two days ago.

A native of Gulfport, Miss., Luke was a standout at Gulfport High School before enrolling at Ole Miss. He graduated from Ole Miss in 2000 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Along the way he served under head coaches David Cutcliffe at Ole miss and Duke, Ed Orgeron at Ole Miss, and Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss.