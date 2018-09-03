The numbers suggest that Georgia’s offensive line had a good day in Saturday’s 45-0 win over Austin Peay.

Initial impressions, however, can occasionally be deceiving. On Monday, head coach Kirby Smart pointed out a number of concerns to be addressed before the Dawgs take the field against South Carolina (3:30, CBS).

For one, Smart didn’t feel the group handled the heat as well as it could. With temperatures for Saturday’s 3:30 kickoff predicted to be in the lower 90s, that’s an area that will certainly bear watching.

“I didn’t think the conditioning was where it needed to be, and I told those guys that. I thought there were times they did some good things. The team they were playing was probably overmatched in a lot of situations,” Smart said.

“I was pleased with assignments. I was pleased with the communication, but we’ve got a whole new ball game this week. We’re playing bigger, more physical guys. It’s going to be loud, and they’ve got to do a better job of creating movement, a better job of second-level blocking, getting to the second level and protecting our ball carriers down the field, and covering down, which takes more effort.”

Left tackle Andrew Thomas agreed that getting to the second level with more consistency is an area that has to improve.

“After you get your fit on the first line of scrimmage, just use your eyes toward the linebacker and just be sure to get your shoulders turned,” said Thomas, who added that creating better movement will be Job One this week at practice. “There were still some areas where we can improve,” he said.

No changes are expected in regard to the starting offensive line, which saw Solomon Kindley get the nod at left guard, alongside Lamont Gaillard (center), Ben Cleveland (right guard), and Isaiah Wilson (right tackle).

The Bulldogs did rotate their linemen throughout the game, with freshman Trey Hill getting action at left guard, Justin Shaffer at right tackle, and Cade Mays at left tackle. Cleveland also saw reps at right tackle.

Although Georgia rushed for 284 yards against the Governors, there was one area in the running game that left Smart anything but pleased.

Bulldog running backs accounted for just five runs of 10-plus yards, and although Demetris Robertson (72 yards), Justin Fields (17 yards), and Tyler Simmons (17) picked up nice yardage, the overall production of the running backs did not meet Smart’s expectations.

“The first thing is, we’ve got to have more explosive runs. In our run game, we haven't been as explosive as we were last year, including in scrimmages,” Smart said. “I’m not saying those guys ran the ball poorly. They ran the ball hard, but they probably missed the hole a couple of times, and probably were a little impatient at times. They need to stay behind their blocking schemes instead of just bouncing it outside. We’ve got to commit to keeping it inside.”