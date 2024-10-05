in other news
RJ Godfrey already having an impact
Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey is already having an impact on Georgia's basketball team.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Auburn's recent losing ways
Auburn has lost all three of its games against Power 4 teams this season.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs. Auburn
Come get your score predictions and prop bets from the UGASports staff.
Weekend Preview: Recruits descend on Athens for matchup with Auburn
UGASports previews some of the top storylines of a big recruiting weekend in Athens.
Fact or Fiction: Georgia is the team to beat for Ousmane Kromah
Rivals looks at Ousmane Kromah's recruitment ahead of his decision on Saturday.
We're live from Sanford Stadium as No. 5 Georgia entertains long-time rival Auburn this afternoon (3:30 p.m., ABC).
As usual, stay with @UGASports throughout the day, including the hours leading up until kickoff.
All pregame notes will be included in this thread.